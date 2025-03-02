Riley Smyth Wins Title at the Central Florida Championship

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Virginia women’s golf alum Riley Smyth won her first title on the Epson Tour on Sunday (March 2), winning the Central Florida Championship, being held at the Country Club of Winterhaven in Florida.

Smyth, a 2023 graduate of the University, shot a six-under 66 on Sunday to finish the tournament at -15, tied atop the leaderboard with Matilda Castren of Finland. Smyth beat Castren in a playoff to take the title.

Riley Smyth claims the first title of 2025 at the Central Florida Championship! 🏌️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qxPCp5j7fB — Epson Tour (@EpsonTour) March 2, 2025

The Central Florida Championship is the first tournament of the 2025 Epson Tour. The Epson Tour is the Official Qualifying Tour of the LPGA, where players earn LPGA Tour Membership through the Epson Tour’s Race for the Card. From 1999-2002, LPGA Tour cards were awarded to the top three individuals on the season’s money list. Beginning in 2024, 15 LPGA cards were distributed to the top points earners from the season. Each regular season event offers the winner 500 points, and the Epson Tour Championship offers 650 points as the season finale.

Since the inaugural year, 207 players have graduated from the Epson Tour and advanced to the LPGA Tour.

Smyth earns 500 points with the victory as well as $37,500 in prize money.

This is Smyth’s sixth career top-five 10 finish in her third season on the Epson Tour. Last season, she made nine cuts in her 10 tournaments played.