Virginia Closes Weekend With Run-Rule Of Hofstra

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The offense stayed hot for the Hoos on Sunday (March 2) as Virginia (15-5) picked up another run-rule victory with a 12-1 win over Hofstra (1-12) at Palmer Park.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia again put a crooked number up on the board early, pushing six runs across the plate in the second inning. With two in scoring position and one out after a sac bunt, Reece Holbrook tripled to the wall in right field to start the scoring.

The inning continued as Kailyn Jones drew a walk and stole second to bring Jade Hylton to the plate with two in scoring position. Hylton doubled to left, but the relay throw got away across the infield and the speedy shortstop came home from second on the play to make it a 5-0 lead for the Hoos. A Kelly Ayer triple put another runner in scoring position and she came home on a push bunt down the first base line from Bella Cabral to make it 6-0 after two complete.

The Hoos are always ready for any opportunity! Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/YjmMBJ00yi — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 2, 2025

Hofstra got on the board in the top of the third with a one-out single to right from Chelsea Villar.

The Cavaliers scored six more runs in the third, using an RBI single from Reece Holbrook to get things started before Kailyn Jones would deliver a two-run home run to right field. Madison Green reached on a and scored on a Bella Cabral double. Macee Eaton followed it up with a two-run shot to center and the Hoos held a 12-1 lead.

Kailyn Jones ready for blast off 🚀 Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/0z514qaoRa — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 2, 2025

That lead held down the stretch as the Cavaliers’ pitchers and defense kept the Pride in check.

Julia Cuozzo (2-0) picked up the win, allowing the one run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout through 3.0 innings of work.

Carly Ernst (0-6) took the loss for Hofstra as she allowed nine runs on seven hits with three walks through 2.1 innings of work.

NOTING THE HOOS

• The run-rule victory was the seventh of the season for the Cavaliers.

• Virginia has won 11 straight games dating back to a 7-6 win over No. 4 UCLA (2/16/25).

• Kailyn Jones’ home run in the third inning was the second of her career with the previous home run coming in 2023 at Liberty (3/11/23).

• Virginia hit two home runs in an inning twice this weekend and it was the seventh multiple home run game for the Cavaliers this season.

• The Cavaliers’ offense has scored in bunches this season with Virginia scoring three or more runs in 26 innings this season.

• Macee Eaton’s home run in the third inning was her fourth of the season and eight Virginia players have combined for 23 home runs this season.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We talked about coming out and making sure the way we’re doing thing and the level of execution matches what’s going to hold us true down the stretch. We got some great bunts down and made some great reads on the basepath, so I was proud of that. We had a lot of quality at bats again, particularly with runners in scoring position, which has been an emphasis of ours. Our pitching staff keeps giving us a shot in every game we play. It’s fun to see the team gelling and having fun. The next step is to rest, recover and get ready for Longwood on Tuesday.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action at home on Tuesday (March 4) when the Cavaliers host Longwood. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Palmer Park.