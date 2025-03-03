Hoos Close Homestand With Longwood On Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (15-5) closes out it’s homestand on Tuesday (March 4) when the Cavaliers host Longwood (5-12) in a 4 p.m. contest at Palmer Park.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The game will be streamed on ACCNX and live stats are also available. Links to both the stream and live stats are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia enters the midweek contest on an 11-game win streak dating back to a 7-6 win over No. 4 UCLA in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

• Junior RHP Eden Bigham threw a perfect game in her last outing against Hofstra (3/1) for the first perfect game by a Cavalier since Michelle Collins vs. Coastal Carolina (4/8/94).

• Kelly Ayer was on fire at the plate last weekend, hitting at an .818 clip with four doubles and a triple as she scored 10 runs and drove in three on the weekend.

• Sophomore 1B Macee Eaton continues to be a run producer for the Cavaliers, leading the team with 29 RBI.

• She and junior MC Eaton have been a deadly duo in the four and five hole in the lineup, combining for nine home runs and 45 RBI through the first 20 games.

• Eight different Cavaliers have hit home runs this season with five of those hitting multiple home runs so far this season: MC Eaton (5), Jade Hylton (5), Bella Cabral (4), Macee Eaton (4) and Kelsey Hackett (2).

• The Hoos have been efficient early in games, outscoring opponents 95-20 through the first three innings this season.

• The Cavaliers have also been prone to scoring in bunches with Virginia scoring three or more runs in 26 innings so far this season, including a high of 13 runs in the third inning against Seton Hall (3/1).

THE SERIES WITH LONGWOOD

• This is the second meeting between the teams this season as Virginia and Longwood faced off a little more than a week ago (2/24/25) to close out the Mizuno Classic at Palmer Park.

• Virginia won that game 10-0 in five innings with four home runs from the Hoos, including a pair of home runs from Jade Hylton and home runs from MC Eaton and Kelsey Hackett.

• Longwood leads the overall series 22-20, but the Hoos have won four straight in the series.

ON DECK FOR THE HOOS

Virginia heads out on the road this weekend to start ACC play at No. 15 Virginia Tech. The series is set to begin on Friday (March 7) at 6 p.m.