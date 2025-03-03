James in Third Heading into Final Round at Southern Highlands

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Junior Ben James fired a 3-under, 69 to move into sole possession of third place at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas. As a team, the Cavaliers held their position in fifth after 36 holes of action.
James turned in the second-lowest round of the day by any player in the field and trails the leader Caden Fioroni (UNLV) by seven strokes and second place Josiah Gilbert (Auburn) by two strokes with 18 holes to play. James played a bogey-free round and recorded birdies on three, nine and 14. It marked his 11th round in the 60s this season.
Junior Bryan Lee rebounded from a first round 83 and posted the second-best round of the day for the Cavaliers, a 1-over, 73. Four of his five birdies on the day came on the back nine. Deven Patel improved by two strokes from his first-round score, with a 3-over 75. Senior Paul Chang is tied for 31st and carded a 6-over, 78.
Action from Vegas concludes on Tuesday (March 4) with the final 18 holes at Southern Highlands Golf Club. The Cavaliers first tee time will be at 12:50 ET.
Team Results After Round 2
|Pl
|Team
|RD1
|RD2
|To Par
|1
|Auburn
|287
|287
|-2
|2
|UNLV
|290
|287
|+1
|3
|Pepperdine
|295
|292
|+11
|4
|New Mexico
|295
|295
|+12
|T5
|Virginia
|297
|295
|+16
|T5
|Oklahoma
|307
|285
|+16
|7
|Illinois
|302
|296
|+22
|8
|Texas A&M
|302
|302
|+24
|9
|Southern California
|307
|307
|+25
|10
|Florida
|307
|307
|+26
|11
|Georgia Tech
|303
|303
|+29
|12
|San Diego State
|303
|303
|+31
|13
|SMU
|317
|317
|+34
|14
|Georgia
|311
|311
|+41
|15
|Washington
|312
|312
|+42
Individual Results After Round 2
|Pl
|Player
|RD1
|RD2
|To Par
|3
|Ben James
|72
|69
|-3
|T31
|Paul Chang
|72
|78
|+6
|T39
|Deven Patel
|77
|75
|+8
|T54
|Josh Duangmanee
|76
|78
|+10
|T66
|Bryan Lee
|83
|73
|+12