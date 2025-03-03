James in Third Heading into Final Round at Southern Highlands

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Junior Ben James fired a 3-under, 69 to move into sole possession of third place at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas. As a team, the Cavaliers held their position in fifth after 36 holes of action.

James turned in the second-lowest round of the day by any player in the field and trails the leader Caden Fioroni (UNLV) by seven strokes and second place Josiah Gilbert (Auburn) by two strokes with 18 holes to play. James played a bogey-free round and recorded birdies on three, nine and 14. It marked his 11th round in the 60s this season.

Junior Bryan Lee rebounded from a first round 83 and posted the second-best round of the day for the Cavaliers, a 1-over, 73. Four of his five birdies on the day came on the back nine. Deven Patel improved by two strokes from his first-round score, with a 3-over 75. Senior Paul Chang is tied for 31st and carded a 6-over, 78.

Action from Vegas concludes on Tuesday (March 4) with the final 18 holes at Southern Highlands Golf Club. The Cavaliers first tee time will be at 12:50 ET.

Team Results After Round 2

Pl Team RD1 RD2 To Par 1 Auburn 287 287 -2 2 UNLV 290 287 +1 3 Pepperdine 295 292 +11 4 New Mexico 295 295 +12 T5 Virginia 297 295 +16 T5 Oklahoma 307 285 +16 7 Illinois 302 296 +22 8 Texas A&M 302 302 +24 9 Southern California 307 307 +25 10 Florida 307 307 +26 11 Georgia Tech 303 303 +29 12 San Diego State 303 303 +31 13 SMU 317 317 +34 14 Georgia 311 311 +41 15 Washington 312 312 +42

Individual Results After Round 2