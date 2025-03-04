Four Cavaliers Under Par in Final Round at Southern Highlands

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Virginia men’s golf moved up one spot and nabbed fourth place at the Southern Highlands Collegiate thanks to four rounds under par on Tuesday (March 4). Ben James finished third on the individual leaderboard, finishing 4-under (72-69-71-212) for the tournament.

The Cavaliers fourth-round team score of 282 was the second best of any team in the field on day three, one stroke behind tournament champion, Auburn. Virginia has placed fourth or better in five of its six tournaments this season.

James recorded his 17th top-5 finish of his collegiate career and third this season. The junior was three strokes behind runner-up Carson Bacha (Auburn) who shot a blistering 64 in his final round and was five strokes off tournament winner Caden Fioroni (UNLV). With his final round 71, James has shot par or batter in 17 of his 18 rounds in 2023-24.

Deven Patel put together one of the best rounds of the day with a final-round, 69 on Tuesday. It marked the fourth time he posted a score in the 60s this season. Patel matched teammate Paul Chang for 21st place. Chang also carded his best round of the tournament with a 1-under 71 on Tuesday. Josh Duangmanee, who finished 39th overall, was the fourth Cavalier under par with a 71.

Virginia will turn around and play in the John Hayt Invitational on Saturday (March 8) in Ponte Vedra, Florida. The 54-hole tournament hosted by the University of North Florida, will be played at Sawgrass Country Club March 8-10.

Team Results (FINAL)

Pl Team RD1 RD2 RD3 To Par 1 Auburn 287 287 281 -9 2 UNLV 290 287 288 +1 3 New Mexico 295 295 283 +7 4 Virginia 297 295 282 +10 T5 Oklahoma 307 285 291 +19 T5 Florida 307 307 281 +19 T5 Pepperdine 295 292 296 +19 T5 Texas A&M 302 302 283 +19 9 Southern California 307 307 283 +20 10 Illinois 302 296 289 +23 11 San Diego State 303 303 286 +29 12 SMU 317 317 285 +31 13 Georgia Tech 303 303 291 +32 14 Washington 312 312 294 +44 15 Georgia 311 311 295 +48

Individual Results (FINAL)