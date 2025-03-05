No. 14 Virginia Plays at Richmond on Wednesday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (3-2) plays at Richmond (2-3) on Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at Robbins Stadium in Richmond, Va.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will stream online on through ESPN+ (subscription required)

Live stats are available

GAME NOTES

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica had a career-high 15 draw controls at Cal. It was her third game this season with 12 or more draws in a game. In the two games last week, Galica won 27 draw controls

The 15 draw controls is tied for the most in a single game in program history. Aubrey Williams hit the mark twice, once in 2022 and once more in 2023

Galica ranks 10th in the nation in draw controls with 9.2 per game

Sophomore midfielder Madison Alaimo had a carerr-high six assists in the win at Cal. The UVA record is 8 set by Morgan Schwab last year against Richmond. Alaimo already has 15 assists this season. She is on-pace to eclipse last year’s total of 27

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo scored four goals at Cal. She leads the team is scoring with 17 goals (21 points) this season. She has had a hat trick in four of five games this year and is averaging 3.4 goals per game

Sophomore attacker Addi Foster had her second hat trick of the year at Cal. Foster has 16 points (9 g, 7 a) through the first five games, doubling her output from last season when she had 8 points in 16 appearances (3 g, 5 a)

Senior attacker Kate Miller is five points shy of 150 for her career. Her 145 points come on 82 career goals and 63 career assists

The Cavaliers are coming off a 20-9 victory at Cal on Saturday. It was UVA’s second time this season scoring 20 goals in a game

Virginia looks to improve to 3-0 on the road this year This is the second of three-straight road games for UVA and third in the last four games.

Richmond looks to snap a three-game losing streak

Virginia leads the all-time series 42-5-1. Virginia won last year’s meeting 20-5

