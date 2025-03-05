No. 14 Virginia Plays at Richmond on Wednesday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (3-2) plays at Richmond (2-3) on Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at Robbins Stadium in Richmond, Va.
HOW TO WATCH
- The game will stream online on through ESPN+ (subscription required)
- Live stats are available
GAME NOTES
- Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica had a career-high 15 draw controls at Cal. It was her third game this season with 12 or more draws in a game. In the two games last week, Galica won 27 draw controls
- The 15 draw controls is tied for the most in a single game in program history. Aubrey Williams hit the mark twice, once in 2022 and once more in 2023
- Galica ranks 10th in the nation in draw controls with 9.2 per game
- Sophomore midfielder Madison Alaimo had a carerr-high six assists in the win at Cal. The UVA record is 8 set by Morgan Schwab last year against Richmond. Alaimo already has 15 assists this season. She is on-pace to eclipse last year’s total of 27
- Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo scored four goals at Cal. She leads the team is scoring with 17 goals (21 points) this season. She has had a hat trick in four of five games this year and is averaging 3.4 goals per game
- Sophomore attacker Addi Foster had her second hat trick of the year at Cal. Foster has 16 points (9 g, 7 a) through the first five games, doubling her output from last season when she had 8 points in 16 appearances (3 g, 5 a)
- Senior attacker Kate Miller is five points shy of 150 for her career. Her 145 points come on 82 career goals and 63 career assists
- The Cavaliers are coming off a 20-9 victory at Cal on Saturday. It was UVA’s second time this season scoring 20 goals in a game
- Virginia looks to improve to 3-0 on the road this year This is the second of three-straight road games for UVA and third in the last four games.
- Richmond looks to snap a three-game losing streak
- Virginia leads the all-time series 42-5-1. Virginia won last year’s meeting 20-5
ON THE HORIZON
- The Cavaliers return to conference action, playing at No. 2 North Carolina on Saturday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m.
- Virginia is back home on Saturday, March 15 hosting No. 18 Duke at 12 p.m.