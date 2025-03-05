No. 14 Virginia Wins 14-9 at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (4-2) picked up a 14-9 victory against Richmond (2-4) on Wednesday (March 5) at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va.

Virginia opened the game on a 4-0 run and never trailed. The Spiders pulled to within two, 11-9, with 11:09 remaining in the game, by a free position goal from senior midfielder Abby Manalang put an end to the run. The Cavaliers added another two goals in the final five minutes of the contest to secure the 14-9 road win.

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo had six points with three goals and three assists. Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo scored three goals. Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica had eight draw controls.

Alaimo started the scoring early, finding the net less than two minutes into the contest. Richmond scored in the final five seconds of the first quarter to pull to within one, 4-3, the closest the Spiders would come. Virginia opened the second quarter on a 3-0 run and scored the final three goals of the period to take a 10-5 lead into halftime.

The Cavaliers held the Spiders to four goals in the second half.

Virginia goalkeeper Mel Josephson made eight saves.

NOTES

Virginia held a 34-19 edge in shots

Virginia had a 14-12 edge in draw controls

Jenna DiNardo had a hat trick in the first half. It is her fifth hat trick in six games this season

Madison Alaimo’s hat trick was her first of the season and the second of her career

This was the second straight game Alaimo had six or more points in a game after having seven (one goal, six assists) at Cal last Saturday

Kate Miller scored two goals with an assist

Abby Manalang and Alex Reilly scored two goals

Payton Sfreddo and Addi Foster each scored a goal

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“This is another great road win. I’m really proud of how our D stepped up and locked down in the second half and limited Richmond to four goals. There was a great save as a statement at the end of the game by Mel. I really felt it was a great defensive effort tonight on a strong Richmond team. Being an in-state rival, they’re going to give us their best game, and they did tonight. So this is, this is a great win and great prep as we go into a big conference game on Saturday.”

