Eighteen Swimmers Qualify for NCAA Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving team – the four-time reigning NCAA Champions – had 18 swimmers qualify for the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the NCAA announced on Wednesday (March 5).

The women’s championships will be held at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Wednesday, March 19 to Saturday, March 22 and will be streamed on ESPN+

Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events they entered.

Divers will be determined by performances at the Zone Diving Championships, held March 10-12 in Piscataway, N.J. Selected divers will be announced on Thursday, March 13.

Men’s selections will be announced on Wednesday, March 12.

UVA’s 18 swimmers are tied for the most in program history and are the most by any school to qualify for this year’s championship. The Cavaliers combined for 43 individual events among those swimmers and have the top seed in six individual events. Eleven swimmers qualified for three events.

Virginia is the top qualifier in all five relays (200 medley, 800 free, 200 free, 400 medley and 400 free). Relay lineups will be determined before the championships.

UVA will attempt to become the third school to win five consecutive titles, joining Stanford (1992-96) and Texas (1984 to 1988).

The Cavaliers competing at the NCAA Championships are: Ella Bathurst (200 IM, 400 IM), Aimee Canny (200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Breast), Katie Christopherson (200 IM), Claire Curzan (50 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back), Cavan Gormsen (200 Free, 500 Free, 1650 Free), Katie Grimes (500 Free, 1650 Free, 400 IM), Bailey Hartman (500 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Fly), Leah Hayes (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Breast), Tess Howley (200 Fly), Anna Moesch (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free), Carly Novelline (100 Fly, 200 Fly, 100 Back), Maxine Parker (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free), Maggie Schalow (100 Fly), Zoe Skirboll (100 Breast), Alex Walsh (100 Breast, 200 IM, 200 Fly), Gretchen Walsh (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Fly), Emma Weber (100 Breast, 200 Breast), Charlotte Wilson (200 Back).

Eleven of the 18 Cavaliers helped lead the team to its 2024 NCAA team title. Alex Walsh looks to become the first swimmer to win five team titles. Gretchen Walsh is vying for her fourth title. Maxine Parker, Ella Bathurst, Aimee Canny and Emma Weber are competing for their third team titles.

Six Cavaliers return as NCAA Champions in individual events, winning a combined 47 NCAA gold medals. Alex Walsh leads the Cavaliers with 19 total golds, including eight individual, followed by Gretchen Walsh with 18 total and six individual gold.

Career NCAA Championships

Alex Walsh (19 Total, 8 Individual)

2024: 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Breast, 200 Free Relay, 400 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

2023: 400 IM, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

2022: 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay

2021: 200 IM, 800 Free Relay

Gretchen Walsh (18 Total, 6 Individual)

2024: 50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

2023: 100 Back, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

2022: 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Maxine Parker (6)

2024: 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

2023: 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Aimee Canny (2)

2023: 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Claire Curzan (1)

2023 (at Stanford): 200 Back

Carly Novelline (1)

2024: 200 Medley Relay