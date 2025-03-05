No. 5 Virginia Playing for Potter Cup

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (10-4) will play for the Potter Cup at the 2025 CSA Collegiate National Team Championships, held March 6–9 at the Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center.
The Cavaliers will square off against No. 12 Tufts on Thursday, March 6 at 3 p.m. in the round of 16. The winner will advance to face No. 4 Trinity in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 7 at 3 p.m.
TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE
- Each match will use a 3-Court System
- The top 12 teams in the final regular-season CSA Rankings are playing for the Howe Cup in the CSA National Collegiate Team Championships
- Top 4 ranked (seeded) teams will receive a first round bye to the quarterfinals. Teams that lose in the Round of 16 will feed into the 1st Consolation bracket, where they will playoff for places 9-12. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will feed into the 2nd Consolation bracket where they will play off for places 5-8
- There will not be 3-4 or 7-8 playoffs this year
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live Streams for all courts will be available through the CSA YouTube Channel
- Live Scoring will be available through ClubLocker
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers’ best-ever finish at the Potter Cup was fifth place in 2020
- UVA has finished in eighth place each of the last three seasons
- This will be the first ever meeting between Virginia and Tufts
- Trinity leads the all-time series with Virginia 2-0
- Freshmen Juan Jose Torres Lara leads the Cavaliers with a 10-2 record this season
- Senior Evan Hajek is second on the team in victories with a 9-5 record
- Four Cavaliers have eight wins: freshman Ewan Harris, junior JP Tew, sophomore Dylan Moran, and freshman Nathan Rosenzweig