No. 6 Virginia Set to Compete in Howe Cup

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team (9-5) will be competing for the Howe Cup at the 2025 CSA Collegiate National Team Championships, held March 6–9 at the Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center.
The Cavaliers open play against No. 11 Tufts on Thursday, March 6 at 11 a.m. in the round of 16. The winner will advance to face No. 3 Princeton in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 7 at 11 a.m.
TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE
- Each match will use a 3-Court System
- The top 12 teams in the final regular-season CSA Rankings are playing for the Howe Cup in the CSA National Collegiate Team Championships
- Top 4 ranked (seeded) teams will receive a first round bye to the quarterfinals. Teams that lose in the Round of 16 will feed into the 1st Consolation bracket, where they will playoff for places 9-12. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will feed into the 2nd Consolation bracket where they will play off for places 5-8
- There will not be 3-4 or 7-8 playoffs this year
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live Streams for all courts will be available through the CSA YouTube Channel
- Live Scoring will be available through ClubLocker
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers’ best-ever finish at the Howe Cup was fifth place in 2023
- UVA won the 2020 Kurtz Cup B-Division title
- Virginia won its only meeting against Tufts in 2020
- Princeton won 8-1 in Virginia’s regular season finale (Feb. 23)
- Freshman Claire Pellegrino leads the team with a perfect 10-0 record
- Sophomore Clare Minnis and junior Lina Tammam are second on the team in victories with 9-4 and 9-3 records