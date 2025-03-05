No. 6 Virginia Set to Compete in Howe Cup

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team (9-5) will be competing for the Howe Cup at the 2025 CSA Collegiate National Team Championships, held March 6–9 at the Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center.

The Cavaliers open play against No. 11 Tufts on Thursday, March 6 at 11 a.m. in the round of 16. The winner will advance to face No. 3 Princeton in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 7 at 11 a.m.

TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE

Each match will use a 3-Court System

The top 12 teams in the final regular-season CSA Rankings are playing for the Howe Cup in the CSA National Collegiate Team Championships

Top 4 ranked (seeded) teams will receive a first round bye to the quarterfinals. Teams that lose in the Round of 16 will feed into the 1st Consolation bracket, where they will playoff for places 9-12. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will feed into the 2nd Consolation bracket where they will play off for places 5-8

There will not be 3-4 or 7-8 playoffs this year

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live Streams for all courts will be available through the CSA YouTube Channel

Live Scoring will be available through ClubLocker

CAVALIER NOTES