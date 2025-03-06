No. 11 Virginia Set for Gators Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team returns to action on Friday (March 7) at the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Fla. Florida is the host of the 14-team tournament that will feature 54 holes of play over two days.

The Cavaliers are one of four teams in the field that rank inside the nation’s top-35 and are one of two that rank in the top-15.

The tournament will begin on Friday with 36 holes, and will conclude 18 more holes played on Saturday. Both days will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Scoring updates will be available through Scoreboard powered by Clippd.

The course is par 70 at 6,002 yards.

The field includes Charlotte, Chattanooga, Eastern Michigan, FAU, FIU, No. 29 Florida, Jacksonville, Mercer, Michigan , No. 15 Ole Miss, South Alabama, No. 31 UCF, USF and No. 11 Virginia

The Virginia lineup will feature Megan Propeck, Rebecca Skoler, Amanda Sambach, Jaclyn LaHa and Chloe Schiavone.