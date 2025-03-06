No. 5 Virginia Sweeps Tufts to Open Potter Cup

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team defeated No. 12 Tufts 9-0 in the round of 16 of the Potter Cup at the 2025 CSA National Collegiate Squash Team Championships on Thursday (March 6) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

With the victory, the Cavaliers (11-4) will take on No. 4 Trinity in the quarterfinals of the Potter Cup on Friday (March 7) at 3 p.m.

Virginia won by 3-0 scores on six of the nine courts against Tufts (11-8). Freshmen Juan Jose Torres Lara and Ewan Harris both dominated to 3-0 victories at three and seven.

Senior Max Velazquez and freshman Nathan Rosenzweig both dropped the first game of their matches but rallied to pick up victories at five and six.

Sophomore Dylan Moran split the first two games of his match at four but won games three and four to record his ninth win of the year.

The win over Tufts is the fourth sweep of the season for the Cavaliers.

MATCH NOTES