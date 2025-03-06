No. 6 Virginia Defeats Tufts 8-1 in Howe Cup Opener

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team picked up an 8-1 victory over No. 11 Tufts in the round of 16 at the 2025 CSA National Collegiate Squash Team Championships on Thursday (March 6) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

The Cavaliers (10-5) advance to the quarterfinals to take on No. 3 Princeton on Friday (March 7) at 11 a.m.

Princeton won the regular season meeting against the Cavaliers 8-1 on February 23.

Virginia started the match strong against Tufts (10-8), winning at one, four, and eight to jump out to a quick 3-0 lead. The Jumbos got on the board with a victory at three, but the Cavaliers took the rest of the matches to win 8-1.

Grad students Meagan Best and Maria Moya both delivered dominant 3-0 victories for the Hoos. Senior Maureen Foley and sophomore Clare Minnis also won by 3-0 scores.

Virginia’s best-ever finish at the Howe Cup came in 2023 when the team finished fifth.

MATCH NOTES