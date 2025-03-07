No. 14 Virginia Plays at No. 2 UNC on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (4-2, 1-1 ACC) closes out its current road trip by facing No. 2 North Carolina (6-0, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Dorance Field in Chapel Hill, N.C.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Live stats are available

GAME NOTES

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica is second in the ACC and 10th in the nation in draw controls, averaging 9.0 per game

Sophomore midfielder Madison Alaimo had a career-high seven points at Cal (career-high six assists and a goal) and followed that with six points at Richmond on Wednesday. Against the Spiders, she had three goals (her first hat trick of the year and second of her career) and three assists. Her 13 points in the two games is the best tally in consecutive games in her career

Alaimo’s 3.00 assists per game average leads the ACC ad is ranked 12th in the nation. Her 4.33 points per game ranks sixth in the ACC

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo scored three goals at Richmond on Wednesday, all in the first quarter. DiNardo has had a hat trick in five of six games this year and is averaging 3.3 goals per game, ranking sixth in the ACC

Senior attacker Kate Miller is two points shy of 150 for her career. Her 148 points come on 84 career goals and 64 career assists

Senior midfielder Abby Manalang leads the team in grounds balls (11) and is tied for the lead in caused turnovers (9). Manalang had 17 ground balls in her career prior to this season and 11 caused turnovers. She also has 13 draw controls through six games. Her previous season high was 18 in her sophomore year

Virginia looks to improve to 4-0 on the road this year This is the third of three-straight road games for UVA

Both of the games last season between Virginia and North Carolina went to overtime. UNC won the regular-season meeting 10-9 while Virginia won 13-12 in the ACC Championship Quarterfinals

ON THE HORIZON

