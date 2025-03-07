Cavaliers Fall in Howe Cup Quarterfinals to Princeton

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 3 Princeton at the 2025 CSA National Collegiate Squash Team Championships on Friday (March 7) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

The Cavaliers (10-6) fell in the quarterfinals of the Howe Cup to the Tigers (12-2). Junior Lina Tammam and sophomore Clare Minnis recorded the points for the Hoos.

Tammam picked up an 11-1, 12-10, 11-9 victory at two over Molly Chadwick. Minnis dropped the first game against Sonya Sasson at seven but won the next three games to take her match.

Princeton won both matches this season against Virginia.

With the loss, the Cavaliers will play for places 5-8 against No. 7 Yale in the consolation bracket on Saturday (March 8) at 11 a.m. Virginia won the regular season meeting between the two teams in Charlottesville 8-1 in November.

MATCH NOTES