No. 23 Virginia Falls In Series Opener At No. 17 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Cavaliers got off to a quick start, but the home team surged down the stretch in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash matchup Friday (March 7) as No. 23 Virginia (16-6, 0-1 ACC) fell at No. 17 Virginia Tech (18-4, 1-0 ACC).

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hoos started strong with a pair of runs in the first inning. Jade Hylton scored on a single to right from Macee Eaton after reaching when she was hit by pitch to open the game. Kelly Ayer doubled to left to put two in scoring position for Eaton with one out. With runners at the corners following the single from Eaton, the Hoos executed a double steal with Ayer scoring from third to make it 2-0 after the top of the first.

Virginia added a third run in the second inning with a line drive to third from Hylton. The ball deflected off the fielder, allowing Sydney Hartgrove to score from second. Hartgrove reached on a single through the left side before taking second on a fielding error at first off a ball in play with wicked spin from Kailyn Jones.

Virginia Tech got on the board in the third with a leadoff single and a single as a result of catcher’s interference putting two on to start the frame. A passed ball moved both runners into scoring position before a Michelle Chatfield single to center brought a run home. With runners at the corners and one out, another single up the middle cut the lead to 3-2 in favor of the Hoos.

A fielder’s choice tied the game as the Hoos conceded the run for the out. With two on and two out, Kylie Aldridge singled to right and the Hoos went home on the play. Virginia Tech’s Bre Peck came home and was called out on the play at the plate, but upon review the call was overturned and the Hokies took a 4-3 lead.

Virginia answered in the fourth with a two-out single down the left field line from Bella Cabral. Kailyn Jones scored from third and Kelly Ayer raced home on the play, but was called out at the plate in a nip-and-tuck play that was upheld upon review.

The back-and-forth game continued in the bottom of the fourth when a sac fly to center with the bases loaded put the home team back in front and left two in scoring position as the Hoos made a second pitching change in the inning. The next batter drove a double to the wall in left center and Virginia Tech took the 7-4 lead on the Hoos.

The Hokies added a run in the fifth with a ground ball that dribbled between first and the circle with just enough pace to get past the charging fielders but too slow to get to the second baseman before all the runners were safe.

Ava Hodges (3-2) took the loss in relief, entering in the fourth inning with the game tied 4-4. She allowed three runs on one hit with two walks and a strikeout in 0.2 innings of work. She was one of four Virginia pitchers to see action on the night.

Emma Lemley (9-2) picked up the win, allowing four runs – three earned – on nine hits with a walk and two strikeouts in her 4.0 innings of work.

NOTING THE HOOS

• The loss ended Virginia’s win streak at 12 games, the longest since the 2001 season.

• Virginia tallied 12 hits to nine for Virginia Tech on the night.

• Virginia scored in the first inning for the 15th time this season through the first 22 games.

• Macee Eaton’s RBI in the first inning was her 30th of the season as she leads the team in the category.

• Kelly Ayer extended her hit streak to nine games, while Macee Eaton and Bella Cabral each extended their active hit streaks to seven games. Cabral has reached base safely in 13 straight games.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“I’m proud of how we came and competed out of the gate with intent and were intentional about our plan. We executed that well and I’m proud of the offense putting the runs up on the board early. The next phase is how do we keep runs off the board and how do we attack their offense a little more cleanly. This is a competitive series. Not only is it the Commonwealth Clash and an in-state rivalry, but it’s two really good teams going at it. This was an intense game one. We’re gonna go back to the tape, get to work and get ready to go in game two.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia and Virginia Tech continue the series on Saturday (March 8) with a 2 p.m. first pitch at the Tech Softball Park.