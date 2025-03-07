No. 5 Virginia Falls in Potter Cup Quarterfinals

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team suffered a 7-2 defeat to No. 4 Trinity (13-3) in the quarterfinals of the Potter Cup at the 2025 CSA National Collegiate Squash Team Championships on Friday (March 7) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

Sophomore Dylan Moran and freshman Ewan Harris logged the lone points for the Cavaliers (11-5).

Moran picked up a dominant 11-5, 11-7, 11-0 win over Mateo Restrepo at four. Harris came through with a victory at seven, topping Dmytro Shcherbakov 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 11-0.

The Cavaliers will take on No. 8 Columbia in the consolation bracket to play for places 5-8 on Saturday (March 8) at 3 p.m. Virginia won the regular season meeting 6-3 in its season opener in Charlottesville on November 16.

