Women's Golf
Women's Golf

Sambach Leads Cavaliers Through Two Rounds at Gators Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team is in fourth place after the first 36 holes at the Gators Invitational hosted by Florida at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.

The Cavaliers were led by Amanda Sambach who shot an even-par 70 on the first 18 holes and followed up with 2-under 68 in the second round for a 36-hole score of 2-under 138.

As a team, the Cavaliers sit in fourth place combining to shoot 10-over 570 after the first two rounds.

Three Cavaliers carded par or better in the second round including Sambach (2-under 68), Jaclyn LaHa (1-under 69) and Megan Propeck (Even 70). The team shot 1-under 279 to record the best second-round score of any team in the field.

No. 14 Ole Miss leads the field at 3-over (563).

Play concludes on Saturday (March 8) with the final round set to begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par RD1 RD2 Total
1 Ole Miss +3 278 285 563
2 Florida +4 282 282 564
3 UCF +9 279 290 569
4 Virginia +10 291 279 570
5 South Alabama +18 289 289 578
6 South Florida +20 288 292 580
T7 Eastern Michigan +21 289 292 581
T7 Michigan +21 288 293 581
9 Charlotte +25 296 289 585
10 Florida International +28 290 298 588
11 Mercer +31 303 288 591
12 Chattanooga +35 295 300 595
13 Florida Atlantic +52 308 304 612
14 Jacksonville +54 303 311 614

 

Individual Standings

Pos. Player To Par RD1 RD2 Total
T4 Amanda Sambach -2 70 68 138
T24 Jaclyn LaHa +5 76 69 145
T24 Megan Propeck +5 75 70 145
T31 Chloe Schiavone +6 74 72 146
T41 Rebecca Skoler +8 72 76 148
T54 Kiera Bartholomew* +12 74 78 152

*Competing as an individual

