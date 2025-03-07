Sambach Leads Cavaliers Through Two Rounds at Gators Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team is in fourth place after the first 36 holes at the Gators Invitational hosted by Florida at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.
The Cavaliers were led by Amanda Sambach who shot an even-par 70 on the first 18 holes and followed up with 2-under 68 in the second round for a 36-hole score of 2-under 138.
As a team, the Cavaliers sit in fourth place combining to shoot 10-over 570 after the first two rounds.
Three Cavaliers carded par or better in the second round including Sambach (2-under 68), Jaclyn LaHa (1-under 69) and Megan Propeck (Even 70). The team shot 1-under 279 to record the best second-round score of any team in the field.
No. 14 Ole Miss leads the field at 3-over (563).
Play concludes on Saturday (March 8) with the final round set to begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Team Standings
|Pos.
|Team
|To Par
|RD1
|RD2
|Total
|1
|Ole Miss
|+3
|278
|285
|563
|2
|Florida
|+4
|282
|282
|564
|3
|UCF
|+9
|279
|290
|569
|4
|Virginia
|+10
|291
|279
|570
|5
|South Alabama
|+18
|289
|289
|578
|6
|South Florida
|+20
|288
|292
|580
|T7
|Eastern Michigan
|+21
|289
|292
|581
|T7
|Michigan
|+21
|288
|293
|581
|9
|Charlotte
|+25
|296
|289
|585
|10
|Florida International
|+28
|290
|298
|588
|11
|Mercer
|+31
|303
|288
|591
|12
|Chattanooga
|+35
|295
|300
|595
|13
|Florida Atlantic
|+52
|308
|304
|612
|14
|Jacksonville
|+54
|303
|311
|614
Individual Standings
|Pos.
|Player
|To Par
|RD1
|RD2
|Total
|T4
|Amanda Sambach
|-2
|70
|68
|138
|T24
|Jaclyn LaHa
|+5
|76
|69
|145
|T24
|Megan Propeck
|+5
|75
|70
|145
|T31
|Chloe Schiavone
|+6
|74
|72
|146
|T41
|Rebecca Skoler
|+8
|72
|76
|148
|T54
|Kiera Bartholomew*
|+12
|74
|78
|152
*Competing as an individual