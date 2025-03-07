Virginia Back in Action Saturday at The Hayt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No.9 Virginia men’s golf team is back in action this weekend at The Hayt in Ponte Vedra, Fla. The 54-hole competition begins on Saturday (March 8) and runs through Monday (March 10) at Sawgrass Country Club.

Live Coverage: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/233912/scoring/team

Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. 18-hole rounds each day.

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (Feb. 28) – No. 9

Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 5

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (March 5) – No. 9

Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 4