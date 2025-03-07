Virginia Back in Action Saturday at The Hayt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No.9 Virginia men’s golf team is back in action this weekend at The Hayt in Ponte Vedra, Fla. The 54-hole competition begins on Saturday (March 8) and runs through Monday (March 10) at Sawgrass Country Club.
Live Coverage: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/233912/scoring/team
Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. 18-hole rounds each day.
UVA in the Rankings
Golf Coaches Association of America (Feb. 28) – No. 9
Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 5
Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (March 5) – No. 9
Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 4
Cavalier Lineup
Ben James
Paul Chang
Deven Patel
Josh Duangmanee
Bryan Lee
Maxi Puregger (Individual)
The Field (Scoreboard Powered by Clippd top-25 rankings)
No. 4 Texas
No. 8 North Carolina
No. 9 Virginia
No. 14 South Carolina
No. 18 Alabama
Charlotte
Coastal Carolina
Duke
Liberty
Louisville
Navy
North Florida (Host)
Northwestern
South Florida
UTSA
The Course
Sawgrass Country Club (Par 72, 6,966 yards), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
The Sawgrass Oceanside Course (East-West) gained its reputation as the home of the PGA Tour’s Tournament Players Championship (TPC) from 1977-81 when the course, along with its treacherous winds tested some of the greatest players of all times. Past winners at Sawgrass include Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Ray Floyd.
A five-time host of The Players Championship, Sawgrass Country Club is one of the premier private country clubs of Northeast Florida. SCC partnered with golf course architect Robert Walker in 2013 as he redesigned the original East-West Courses.