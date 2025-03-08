No. 14 Virginia Drops ACC Contest at No. 2 UNC

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The No. 14 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (4-3, 1-2 ACC) suffered a 20-8 defeat at No. 2 North Carolina (7-0, 3-0 ACC) on Saturday (March 8) at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina broke open a 3-2 game with a 6-0 run to go up 9-2 with 7:40 remaining in the second quarter. Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo started a Cavalier comeback, scoring the first of four straight goals to make it 9-6 with 1:29 left in the half. North Carolina scored with 21 seconds remaining in the period, but sophomore midfielder Kate Galica answered by winning the draw and heading straight to goal to score with two seconds remaining to make it 10-7 at the break.

The Tar Heels outscored the Cavaliers 10-1 in the second half. Freshman attacker Jayden Piraino scored the lone Cavalier goal with 8:55 left in the game, ending a 21-minute scoring drought.

Junior goalkeeper Mel Josephson had a career-high 13 saves.

NOTES

Madison Alaimo had a hat trick for the second straight game. It was the third of her career. She also had an assist for four points

Kate Galica had 12 draw controls, her fourth game this season with 12 or more draws

Galica also scored two goals

Freshmen Addi Foster, Jayden Piriano and Payton Sfreddo had a goal apiece

Mel Josephson had eight saves in the first half and five in the second. Her previous career high was 12 which she had reached six times

North Carolina’s two goalkeepers made 12 saves

UNC held a 39-32 edge in shots

Virginia had a 19-11 edge in draws

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“Today was a tale of two halves, and sometimes it’s just inches on each play that are the difference between success and failure. Our team fought hard till the end and will not be discouraged by this outcome. Only further motivated to be a little stronger in the critical moments.”

