Cavaliers Finish Second at Gators Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team finished in second place at the Gators Invitational hosted by Florida at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.

The Cavaliers were led by Amanda Sambach, who followed up a strong opening two rounds by shooting even-par 70 for a 54-hole score of 2-under 208. She finished tied for third in the overall field, to mark her fourth top-three performance of the season.

Megan Propeck recorded her best performance of the season, finishing the tournament in a tie for 10th place shooting 3-under 67 in the final round for a 54-hole score of 2-over 212.

As a team, the Cavaliers placed second in the field of 14, combining to shoot 11-over 851. Florida (9-over 849) took home the team title.

The Cavaliers are back in action at The Old Barnwell Match Play in Aiken S.C. at Old Barnwell Golf Club. South Carolina is set to host on Monday (March17) and Tuesday (March 18).

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par RD1 RD2 RD3 Total 1 Florida +9 282 282 285 849 2 Virginia +11 291 279 281 851 3 Ole Miss +13 278 285 290 853 4 UCF +19 279 290 290 859 5 South Alabama +22 289 289 284 862 6 Eastern Michigan +31 289 292 290 871 7 Charlotte +34 296 289 289 874 8 Michigan +39 288 293 298 879 9 South Florida +42 288 292 302 882 10 Florida International +52 290 298 304 892 10 Chattanooga +52 295 300 297 892 12 Mercer +55 303 288 304 895 13 Florida Atlantic +74 308 304 302 914 14 Jacksonville +78 303 311 304 918

Individual Standings

Pos. Player To Par RD1 RD2 RD3 Total T3 Amanda Sambach -2 70 68 70 208 T10 Megan Propeck +2 75 70 67 212 T19 Chloe Schiavone +6 74 72 70 216 T26 Jaclyn LaHa +9 76 69 74 219 T52 Rebecca Skoler +17 72 76 79 227 T41 Kiera Bartholomew* +14 74 78 72 224

*Competing as an individual