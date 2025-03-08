Cavaliers Finish Second at Gators Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team finished in second place at the Gators Invitational hosted by Florida at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.
The Cavaliers were led by Amanda Sambach, who followed up a strong opening two rounds by shooting even-par 70 for a 54-hole score of 2-under 208. She finished tied for third in the overall field, to mark her fourth top-three performance of the season.
Megan Propeck recorded her best performance of the season, finishing the tournament in a tie for 10th place shooting 3-under 67 in the final round for a 54-hole score of 2-over 212.
As a team, the Cavaliers placed second in the field of 14, combining to shoot 11-over 851. Florida (9-over 849) took home the team title.
The Cavaliers are back in action at The Old Barnwell Match Play in Aiken S.C. at Old Barnwell Golf Club. South Carolina is set to host on Monday (March17) and Tuesday (March 18).
Team Standings
|Pos.
|Team
|To Par
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|Total
|1
|Florida
|+9
|282
|282
|285
|849
|2
|Virginia
|+11
|291
|279
|281
|851
|3
|Ole Miss
|+13
|278
|285
|290
|853
|4
|UCF
|+19
|279
|290
|290
|859
|5
|South Alabama
|+22
|289
|289
|284
|862
|6
|Eastern Michigan
|+31
|289
|292
|290
|871
|7
|Charlotte
|+34
|296
|289
|289
|874
|8
|Michigan
|+39
|288
|293
|298
|879
|9
|South Florida
|+42
|288
|292
|302
|882
|10
|Florida International
|+52
|290
|298
|304
|892
|10
|Chattanooga
|+52
|295
|300
|297
|892
|12
|Mercer
|+55
|303
|288
|304
|895
|13
|Florida Atlantic
|+74
|308
|304
|302
|914
|14
|Jacksonville
|+78
|303
|311
|304
|918
Individual Standings
|Pos.
|Player
|To Par
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|Total
|T3
|Amanda Sambach
|-2
|70
|68
|70
|208
|T10
|Megan Propeck
|+2
|75
|70
|67
|212
|T19
|Chloe Schiavone
|+6
|74
|72
|70
|216
|T26
|Jaclyn LaHa
|+9
|76
|69
|74
|219
|T52
|Rebecca Skoler
|+17
|72
|76
|79
|227
|T41
|Kiera Bartholomew*
|+14
|74
|78
|72
|224
*Competing as an individual