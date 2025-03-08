Mencke, Nunes Shine in Homecoming, 11-6 victory Over Towson

LARS TIFFANY ON UVA’S COLLECTIVE EFFORT

“Victorious coaches often call a win a ‘team win.’ And in this case, that would be an understatement. To see Henry Metz come off the bench win us some key faceoffs in the second half was wonderful. Combine that with Tucker Mullen, Mikey Harmeyer and Burke McFarlane giving us a huge goal early in the second half, when their unit went in to spell our starters, really defines what this team is striving for: to be a unified, absolute, all-in together unit.”

LARS TIFFANY ON MATTHEW NUNES & THOMAS MENCKE

“Having said all that, I do have to highlight our two Texans, who came home to the Lone Star State and did so much to lead us to victory.

“Starting with [Matthew] Nunes in the goal – boy, was that reminiscent of what he did so often the first three years here as a Virginia Cavalier. The confidence he gives the entire defense, not only in making saves, which he did a whole lot of today, but in terms of the riding and clearing. What a wonderful moment for Matt Nunes to be able to come home and lead us to victory.

“And then give Thomas Mencke credit. Thomas exploded today – [his] three goals were huge for us. Those two Texans – when we needed it most – they stepped up today.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

McCabe Millon (2g, 1a) scored on the game’s first possession, but shortly thereafter UVA failed its first three clears of the contest. The first half saw three lead changes, including one another strike from Millon and Truitt Sunderland’s (2g, 3a) first of two goals. The Tigers led 4-3 at the half.

Mencke recorded his first career hat trick with three goals in the third quarter. The UVA defense held the Tigers scoreless for more than 30 minutes, allowing the Cavaliers to fire off seven unanswered goals to take the lead for good. Midway through the third quarter, Virginia inserted Mikie Harmeyer (1g), Tucker Mullen (1a) and Burke McFarlane on attack to give UVA’s first unit a breather in the nearly 80-degree heat. Harmeyer scored his second goal of the season on Mullen’s first career assist.

After Virginia was 2 of 8 at the faceoff X in the first half, Henry Metz (4-7 FO) gave the Cavaliers a nice lift in second half.

The Cavaliers were flagged for seven penalties in contrast to Towson’s single personal foul. UVA’s man-down successfully killed four of the Tigers’ seven EMO chances.

WITH THE WIN…

The Cavaliers extended their win streak in the series to 15 consecutive games, the second-longest active win streak over any opponent.

UVA won its first-ever game against Towson at a neutral site

The Hoos won their first-ever game held in the state of Texas.

UVA won its first game away from Klöckner Stadium this season.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The Kinkaid School marks the 42nd unique neutral site in program history.

In addition to Nunes, Texas natives Thomas Mencke (Dallas), Anthony Ghobriel (Dallas), Reese Stepanian (Houston) checked into Saturday’s contest.

Virginia’s defense held Towson scoreless for 30:43, the longest scoring opponent drought by a UVA opponent this season.

It’s also the longest scoring drought by a UVA opponent since the Cavaliers held Drexel scoreless for 37:20 last season.

Nunes made his first start of the season and 49 th of his career.

Nunes’ last start was in the 2024 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals against Johns Hopkins (May 19).

Nunes’ 15 saves are the most for him in a single game since the 2024 regular-season meeting at Syracuse, when he also had 15.

For his career, Nunes now has 11 games with at least 15 saves.

Mencke (3g, 1a) notched his first career hat trick and a career high in points.

With two goals and three assists, Sunderland tallied a game-high in points.

UP NEXT

Virginia returns to Klöckner Stadium next Saturday (March 15) for the first time in nearly a month to host No. 1 Maryland (6-0). Opening faceoff is set for 4 p.m. on ACC Network. TICKETS

The Terrapins, who are one of three undefeated teams nationwide, knocked off Delaware 14-3 at SECU Stadium (College Park, Md.) Saturday afternoon.