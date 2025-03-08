No. 23 Virginia Drops Game Two At No. 17 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The long ball and timely hits were the tale of the tape on Saturday (March 8) as No. 23 Virginia (16-7, 0-2 ACC) fell at No. 17 Virginia Tech (19-4, 2-0 ACC) by a score of 6-1 in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash matchup.

Virginia Tech got all six of its runs off home runs on the way to the victory Saturday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia loaded the bases with one out in the first, but was kept off the scoreboard with back-to-back force outs at the plate. The Cavaliers kept the Hokies off the board in the home half after Virginia Tech put two on, but the Hoos got out of the frame with no damage. Virginia loaded the bases with one out in the first, but was kept off the scoreboard with back-to-back force outs at the plate. The Cavaliers kept the Hokies off the board in the home half after Virginia Tech put two on, but the Hoos got out of the frame with no damage. Virginia Tech got on the board in the second with back-to-back home runs and the Cavaliers turned to the bullpen for Courtney Layne. Layne got the Hokies out of the second, but Virginia Tech extended the lead in the third when Zoe Yaeger came back to the plate with two outs and two on and hit a three-run home run to left field.

The Hokies got their sixth run with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Virginia scored in the sixth with Jade Hylton legging out a fielder’s choice on a ball to short as Virginia Tech looked to turn two and end the inning. Hylton beat the throw and Sydney Hartgrove scored from third on the bases-loaded play to get the Hoos on the board.

The Hoos would get no closer as the 6-1 margin would hold for the Hokies.

Julia Cuozzo (3-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in 1.0 inning of work in the start. She was the first of three pitchers used on the day and faced two batters in the second inning.

Emma Mazzarone (4-2) picked up the win, allowing three hits with five walks and two strikeouts through 4.0 innings of work.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Kelly Ayer and Bella Cabral ran their active hit streaks out to eight straight games, while Cabral has now reached base safely in 14 consecutive games.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“I saw a team competing to try to win today. We had a lot of opportunities and just couldn’t capitalize on them. Ava Hodges came in and put up a couple of zeros and did a great job for us in the circle to give us a chance. Going into tomorrow it’s ride or die and we have to scratch and claw for every opportunity. You never know what swing or what at bat is going to change the game. We have to attack tomorrow and be prepared to finish.”