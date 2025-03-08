No. 5 Virginia Falls to Columbia in Potter Cup Consolation Bracket

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team’s season ended with a 5-4 loss to No. 8 Columbia at the 2025 CSA National Collegiate Squash Team Championships on Saturday (March 8) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

The Lions (8-8) won five of the first six courts to build a 5-1 lead and clinch the victory over the Cavaliers (11-6) in the consolation bracket of the Potter Cup.

Columbia opened the match with a 3-0 lead with wins at two, six, and seven.

Graduate student Karim Elbarbary got the Cavaliers on the board with a narrow 12-10, 12-10, 12-10 win at one over Shaurya Bawa.

The Lions followed with victories at five and nine to seal the win.

Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara picked up an 11-6, 11-6, 11-1 victory at three over Arhan Chandra.

Sophomore Dylan Moran and senior Petr Nohel recorded the other points for the Cavaliers, winning in best of three matches at four and eight.

Virginia will finish within the top 8 of the final collegiate rankings for the fifth straight year.

MATCH NOTES