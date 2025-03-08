No. 6 Virginia Tops Yale in Howe Cup Consolation Match

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team bounced back with an 8-1 win over No. 7 Yale (6-8) at the 2025 CSA National Collegiate Squash Team Championships on Saturday (March 8) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

The Cavaliers (11-6) will play for fifth place in the Howe Cup on Sunday (March 9), taking on No. 4 Stanford at 10:30 a.m.

Stanford won the regular season meeting against the Cavaliers 6-3 on January 13.

Grad students Meagan Best and Maria Moya turned in dominant performances against Yale, winning 3-0 at one and four.

Freshman Claire Pellegrino cruised to a 3-0 victory at nine, improving to 12-1 this season.

Senior Maureen Foley won a hard-fought battle at six, coming through in the fifth game to win 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7.

Virginia’s best-ever finish at the Howe Cup came in 2023 when the team finished fifth.

MATCH NOTES