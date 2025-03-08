No. 6 Virginia Tops Yale in Howe Cup Consolation Match

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team bounced back with an 8-1 win over No. 7 Yale (6-8) at the 2025 CSA National Collegiate Squash Team Championships on Saturday (March 8) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.
The Cavaliers (11-6) will play for fifth place in the Howe Cup on Sunday (March 9), taking on No. 4 Stanford at 10:30 a.m.
Stanford won the regular season meeting against the Cavaliers 6-3 on January 13.
Grad students Meagan Best and Maria Moya turned in dominant performances against Yale, winning 3-0 at one and four.
Freshman Claire Pellegrino cruised to a 3-0 victory at nine, improving to 12-1 this season.
Senior Maureen Foley won a hard-fought battle at six, coming through in the fifth game to win 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7.
Virginia’s best-ever finish at the Howe Cup came in 2023 when the team finished fifth.
MATCH NOTES
- The Cavaliers won their third straight against Yale, taking both matches this season
- Sophomore Clare Minnis dropped a marathon opening game 14-12 before cruising to a win at seven. She improves to 12-4 this year
- Junior Lina Tammam lost her first game but took the next three to win 3-1 at two. She improves to 12-3
- Freshman Maria Min dropped a best of three match at three to Spring Ma
#6 Virginia 8, #7 Yale 1
1 | Meagan Best (VA) def. Heng Wai Wong (YALE) 11-8, 11-5, 11-3
2 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Christy Tin Yan Lau (YALE) 4-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-8
3 | Spring Ma (YALE) def. Maria Min (VA) 11-9, 7-11, 11-6
4 | Maria Moya (VA) def. Meghna Sreedhar (YALE) 11-9, 13-11, 11-7
5 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Meha Shah (YALE) 11-2, 11-5, 5-11, 11-3
6 | Maureen Foley (VA) def. Whitney Taylor (YALE) 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7
7 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Rashi Goverdhanam (YALE) 12-14, 11-4, 11-1, 11-7
8 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Layla Johnson (YALE) 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5
9 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Lindsay Westerfield (YALE) 11-2, 11-5, 11-7