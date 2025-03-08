Virginia Tied for Third After First Round at The Hayt

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – The Virginia men’s golf team shot a 2-under 286 in the first round of the Hayt at Sawgrass Country Club. Junior Bryan Lee is tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard after he posted a 3-under 69 on Saturday (March 8).

Including Lee, Virginia has three players in the top 20 after the first 18 holes. In team competition, UVA is seven strokes behind Alabama for the overall lead. Lee tallied six birdies, tied for the second-most of anyone in the field. He was one of 13 players to shoot in the 60s on day one, the sixth time this season he’s been sub-70.

Josh Duangmanee shot a 1-under 71, the second time in as many rounds he’s been under par. Ben James parred 14 of the 18 holes to round out the top 20 Cavalier trio after posting an even-par 72. James has shot par or better in 18 of his 19 rounds this season.

The 54-hole tournament continues Sunday (March 9) with the second round. UVA is slated to start play at 9:10 a.m. Live scoring can be found on scoreboard.clippd.com.

Team Results After Round 1

Pl. Team RD1 To Par 1 Alabama 279 -9 2 Duke 283 -5 3T South Carolina 286 -2 3T Virginia 286 -2 5 Charlotte 289 +1 6T Texas 290 +2 6T North Carolina 290 +2 8 Liberty 291 +3 9 USF 292 +4 10T North Florida 295 +7 10T Louisville 295 +7 12 Northwestern 301 +13 13 Coastal Carolina 305 +17 14 UTSA 307 +19 15 Navy 311 +23

Individual Results After Round 1