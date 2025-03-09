Hoos Shift Focus to ACC Tournament

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The regular season is over, and a trip to Charlotte, N.C., for the ACC tournament is next for the University of Virginia men’s basketball team.

The Cavaliers went into the final day of the regular season not knowing when they’d play their first postseason game. They came out with the No. 9 seed and a first-round bye, and they’ll face No. 8 seed Georgia Tech at noon Wednesday in a second-round game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Given where UVA stood after losing at Louisville on Jan. 14, securing a first-round bye in the 15-team conference tournament was no small feat. At the KFC Yum! Center that day, the Cavaliers dropped their fifth straight game to fall to 1-6 in ACC.

“We had a rough start to the conference play,” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said late Saturday night, “and to be able to right the ship and end up there is a credit to our team and our coaching staff for getting those guys to be encouraged and play hard and be motivated.”

We are the No. 9 seed and will play No. 8 seed Georgia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 12. Tipoff at Spectrum Center is set for Noon on ESPN. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/YM1MHsgeBG — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 9, 2025

The Wahoos won’t be carrying much momentum with them when they leave for Charlotte on Monday. In the final ACC game of the regular season, Virginia fell 84-70 to Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome.

“Obviously, it’s not the outcome we wanted, but it’s a new season at this point,” junior guard Isaac McKneely said, “so we’ve got a chance to go in and make some stuff happen.”

This has been a disappointing season for the Orange (13-18 overall, 7-13), which will be the No. 14 seed in Charlotte, but the home team dominated from the opening tip Saturday night. Syracuse led 8-2 five minutes into the game and remained in control the rest of the way.

The Cavaliers (15-16, 8-12) never trailed by fewer than 10 points in the final 23 minutes.

“I feel like they threw the first punch and we didn’t really respond,” UVA freshman Jacob Cofie said, “and I feel like when we responded it was too late and the offense we got into it. Everything we did was too late. We started off slow, and when you start off slow, you have to pick it up.”

It was Senior Night for Syracuse, and that concerned Sanchez. “Every upperclassman wants to leave his building with a W,” he said. “So we knew that there was gonna be a tremendous amount of energy, effort, and commitment to playing hard by this team.”

Early in the game, the Hoos didn’t come close to matching Syracuse’s energy level.

“Not at all,” said junior guard Andrew Rohde said. “Our energy was very low and it was very poor, and I personally blame myself, as a leader on this team. I wasn’t being the leader that I’m supposed to be, especially at the beginning of this game. But we have a chance to come back and play another game and that’s all we can ask for. We’re blessed to make the ACC tournament and hopefully go out and do some damage there.”