Emma Weber Honored at the Sportswomen of Colorado Awards

DENVER, Colo. – Virginia swimming junior Emma Weber has been named as the 2024 College Swimming honoree at the 51st Annual Awards Sportswomen of Colorado Celebration, recognizing the remarkable achievements of girls and women in sports across Colorado during the 2024 calendar year.

The awards presentation, which is held annually, takes place on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. This year, the organization will honor individuals which represent a wide range of sports, including basketball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, and numerous Olympians and Paralympians. Special awards include Career Achievement, Trailblazer and the Joan Birkland Leadership Award which is named after one of the organization’s founders and Executive Director of Sportswomen of Colorado for forty years.

“Our 2024 Sportswomen of the Year honorees have not only shattered records and won gold but also have also shown extraordinary resilience and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Sportswomen of Colorado Executive Director Jennifer Anderson-Ehrlich. “These athletes lead with courage, embody strength both mentally and physically, and inspire the world with their accomplishments. Their triumphs remind us that sports do more than create champions—they empower women to chase dreams, thrive in every arena, and build leaders despite barriers along the way.”

Weber, who is from Denver, was a gold medalist at the Paris Olympics in the 400 Medley Relay as well as earning gold in the same event at 2024 Short Course Worlds. Weber competed in the 100 Breaststroke in both events as well as swimming in the prelims of those relays.

About Sportswomen of Colorado:

Founded in 1974, Sportswomen of Colorado is a community-based organization that supports and honors female athletes, celebrates their achievements and recognizes those whose efforts have advanced girls’ and women’s individual and team sports endeavors. Sportswomen of Colorado also runs a scholarship program and satellite clinic program which funds and provides experiences for girls aged 8-13.