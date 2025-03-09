Hoos Hit Four Home Runs To Take Finale At No. 17 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Cavaliers hit four home runs on the day, including two from Sydney Hartgrove, and pushed seven runs across in the final two innings as No. 23 Virginia (17-7, 1-2 ACC) downed No. 17 Virginia Tech (19-5, 2-1 ACC) by a score of 9-2 on Sunday (March 9).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia struck first for the second time on the weekend with a Sarah Coon home run in the second inning. The solo shot to left put the Cavaliers on top 1-0. The Hokies answered in the second with a double to the wall in right center from Rachel Castine that drove in Michelle Chatfield from second. Chatfield singled up the middle with one out and took second on a wild pitch to set up the score on the Castine hit. Zoe Yaeger’s two-out single to center drove in Castine and the Hokies led 2-1 after the third.

Sydney Hartgrove tied things up in the fifth with a solo shot to center before Macee Eaton put the Hoos back in front with a solo shot to center in the sixth. The inning continued and for the second straight inning, Hartgrove went yard with a two-run shot to left center and Virginia led 5-2 after the top of the sixth.

The Cavaliers continued to build on the lead, adding four more runs in the seventh inning. It started with a sac fly to right center from Bella Cabral after the first three batters in the inning reached safely. After a passed ball moved Ayer into scoring position with Hylton on third, Macee Eaton drove a ball back up the middle to bring in both runners. The Hoos worked the bases loaded for Reece Holbrook who brought the fourth run home with a walk to make it 9-2 for Virginia.

The Hoos held Virginia Tech in check in the bottom of the inning to lock up the victory.

Eden Bigham (5-3) picked up the win as she worked the final 4.0 innings, allowing two hits with seven walks and three strikeouts. She relieved Savanah Henley who worked the first 3.0 innings and held the Hokies to two runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Emma Lemley (9-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts through 6.0 innings of work.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Sarah Coon’s home run in the second inning was her second of the season.

• Macee Eaton’s home run in the sixth inning was her fifth of the season to tie for the team lead.

• Sydney Hartgrove’s two home runs marked her first multiple-home run game of her career and has her at three home runs for the season.

• Virginia’s four home runs brings the season total to 27 for the Hoos and it was the seventh multiple-home run game of the season for the Cavaliers.