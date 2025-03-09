No. 6 Virginia Finishes in Fifth Place at Howe Cup

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team finished its season with a win on Sunday (March 9), defeating No. 4 Stanford 5-4 at the 2025 CSA National Collegiate Squash Team Championships at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

Sophomore Clare Minnis won the clincher for the Cavaliers (12-6), helping Virginia tie its best ever finish at the Howe Cup. The Cavaliers also finished fifth in 2023.

The Cardinal (10-5) got on the board first, winning at three to take an early lead over the Cavaliers.

Junior Nina Hashmi tied the match with a 6-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-5 win at eight.

Grad student Maria Moya and senior Maureen Foley followed with wins at four and six to extend the UVA lead.

Junior Lina Tammam dropped her first game but rallied to win at two, putting the Cavaliers up 4-1 over the Cardinal.

Stanford came back to tie the match with wins at one, five, and nine, sending the match to the final court.

Minnis dropped a narrow first game at seven to Tiana Parasrampuria but rebounded to take the second game and even the match. In the third game, she saved a game point down 10-9, winning the last three points to inch ahead in the match. She then closed out Parasrampuria in the fourth game, coming away with an 8-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-3 win to break the tie and clinch the victory for the Hoos.

DOWN GOES STANFORD!!!

@clare_minnis wins the deciding point to give the Hoos the win in the 5/6 match of the #CSA National Championships #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/nBhTTyataD — Virginia Squash (@UVASquash) March 9, 2025

This is the fourth straight year Virginia will finish the season ranked in the top eight of the CSA final rankings.

FROM HEAD COACH MARK ALLEN

“The women have fought like warriors all season long and have truly earned their finishing position of top 5 in the nation this year. And it’s an appropriate send off too for all six of our graduating girls who have given so much to this program throughout their time at UVA.”

MATCH NOTES