Lee Records Top 10, Cavaliers Place Fifth at The Hayt

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – Bryan Lee finished in a tie for sixth place after posting a 54-hole total score of 212 (-4) at The Hayt. Virginia dropped down to fifth in the overall team standings and was even par for the tournament.
Texas was the only team with a final round score under par and overcame a nine-shot deficit to take home the tournament crown. Lee (69-70-73) and Ben James (72-66-76) were two of 13 competitors under par for the tournament.
Lee found himself in the top 10 for the third time in seven starts this season. After matching a season-best score of 66 on Sunday, James was 4-over on Monday and finished in a tie for 11th overall. It marks his 30th top 20 finish as a collegian.
Senior Paul Chang (76-69-74) had the third-best Cavalier finish and was 3-over for the tournament, good for a tie for 33rd.
Virginia will be back in action at the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate in Williamsburg, Va. March 24-25. The 54-hole competition will be played at the Golden Horseshoe Gold Course.
Team Results (Final)
|Pl.
|Team
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|To Par
|1
|Texas
|290
|272
|282
|-18
|2
|Duke
|283
|280
|290
|-11
|3
|Alabama
|279
|275
|304
|-6
|4
|North Carolina
|290
|279
|294
|-1
|5
|Virginia
|286
|273
|303
|E
|6
|South Carolina
|286
|286
|298
|+5
|7
|Louisville
|295
|295
|292
|+7
|8
|USF
|292
|292
|295
|+8
|9
|Coastal Carolina
|305
|305
|295
|+11
|10
|Northwestern
|301
|301
|296
|+18
|11
|North Florida
|295
|295
|301
|+21
|12
|Charlotte
|289
|289
|306
|+22
|13
|UTSA
|307
|307
|291
|+23
|14
|Liberty
|291
|291
|308
|+24
|15
|Navy
|311
|311
|310
|+54
Individual Results (Final)
|Pl
|Player
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|To Par
|T6
|Bryan Lee
|69
|70
|73
|-4
|T11
|Ben James
|72
|66
|76
|-2
|T33
|Paul Chang
|76
|69
|74
|+3
|T43
|Josh Duangmanee
|71
|70
|80
|+5
|T49
|Maxi Puregger (ind.)
|77
|70
|75
|+6
|T64
|Deven Patel
|74
|73
|80
|+11