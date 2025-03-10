Lee Records Top 10, Cavaliers Place Fifth at The Hayt

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – Bryan Lee finished in a tie for sixth place after posting a 54-hole total score of 212 (-4) at The Hayt. Virginia dropped down to fifth in the overall team standings and was even par for the tournament.

Texas was the only team with a final round score under par and overcame a nine-shot deficit to take home the tournament crown. Lee (69-70-73) and Ben James (72-66-76) were two of 13 competitors under par for the tournament.

Lee found himself in the top 10 for the third time in seven starts this season. After matching a season-best score of 66 on Sunday, James was 4-over on Monday and finished in a tie for 11th overall. It marks his 30th top 20 finish as a collegian.

Senior Paul Chang (76-69-74) had the third-best Cavalier finish and was 3-over for the tournament, good for a tie for 33rd.

Virginia will be back in action at the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate in Williamsburg, Va. March 24-25. The 54-hole competition will be played at the Golden Horseshoe Gold Course.

Team Results (Final)

Pl. Team RD1 RD2 RD3 To Par 1 Texas 290 272 282 -18 2 Duke 283 280 290 -11 3 Alabama 279 275 304 -6 4 North Carolina 290 279 294 -1 5 Virginia 286 273 303 E 6 South Carolina 286 286 298 +5 7 Louisville 295 295 292 +7 8 USF 292 292 295 +8 9 Coastal Carolina 305 305 295 +11 10 Northwestern 301 301 296 +18 11 North Florida 295 295 301 +21 12 Charlotte 289 289 306 +22 13 UTSA 307 307 291 +23 14 Liberty 291 291 308 +24 15 Navy 311 311 310 +54

Individual Results (Final)