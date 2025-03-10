No. 23 Cavaliers Kick Off Homestand With JMU Tuesday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia softball team (17-7) returns home to kick off an eight-game homestand beginning with JMU (11-9) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday (March 11).

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Tuesday afternoon’s contest will be streamed on ACCNX. Live stats are also available and links to the stream and live stats are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia enters the week coming off a 9-2 win at No. 17 Virginia Tech in the series finale, a game in which the Hoos hit four home runs – including a two home run game from catcher Sydney Hartgrove.

• The Cavaliers enter the week with an RPI of 37 after opening ACC play at Virginia Tech.

• Sophomore Bella Cabral continues to lead the ACC in assists (59) and ranks 11th nationally in the category.

• Jade Hylton and Kailyn Jones both rank in the top five nationally in triples this season with both players coming in fourth with five triples each this season.

• Macee Eaton holds a team-leading 33 RBI after driving in four runs this past weekend at Virginia Tech.

• The sophomore is also tied for the league lead in home runs (5) along with Jade Hylton and MC Eaton.

• Macee Eaton’s 33 RBI has her in the top 20 nationally as she ranks 18th in the category among DI players.

• Bella Cabral also shines on offense, leading the team with a .379 average and a team-leading .444 on base percentage among regular starters. Her .682 slugging percentage is second on the team behind Hylton (.743).

ON DECK FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play at home this weekend, jumping back into ACC play with a three-game series against Boston College. Game one of the series is set for 5 p.m. on Friday (March 14), game two is at 1 p.m. on Saturday (March 15) and the finale is at 6 p.m. on Sunday (March 16).