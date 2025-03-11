Virginia Rowing Ranked No. 12 in CRCA Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia rowing is ranked No. 12 in the 2025 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Preseason Poll, announced Tuesday (March 11).

Texas opens 2025 at the top of the preseason rankings, followed by Stanford, Tennessee, Princeton, Washington, Brown, Yale, California, Michigan and Syracuse in the top 10.

Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio State, Rutgers and Indiana complete the top 15.

Virginia will scrimmage No. 10 Syracuse on Saturday, March 15 at Rivanna Reservoir before opening its season against No. 13 Ohio State and No. 9 Michigan at the B1G/ACC Regatta on Saturday, March 29 at Griggs Reservoir in Columbus, Ohio.

CRCA Preseason Poll

1. Texas

2. Stanford

3. Tennessee

4. Princeton

5. Washington

6. Brown

7. Yale

8. California

9. Michigan

10. Syracuse

11. Pennsylvania

12. Virginia

13. Ohio State

14. Rutgers

15. Indiana

16. Duke

17. Oregon State

18. Notre Dame

19. Alabama

20. Gonzaga

21. Harvard

22. USC

23. Washington State

24. Dartmouth

25. Columbia