Virginia Rowing Ranked No. 12 in CRCA Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia rowing is ranked No. 12 in the 2025 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Preseason Poll, announced Tuesday (March 11).
Texas opens 2025 at the top of the preseason rankings, followed by Stanford, Tennessee, Princeton, Washington, Brown, Yale, California, Michigan and Syracuse in the top 10.
Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio State, Rutgers and Indiana complete the top 15.
Virginia will scrimmage No. 10 Syracuse on Saturday, March 15 at Rivanna Reservoir before opening its season against No. 13 Ohio State and No. 9 Michigan at the B1G/ACC Regatta on Saturday, March 29 at Griggs Reservoir in Columbus, Ohio.
CRCA Preseason Poll
1. Texas
2. Stanford
3. Tennessee
4. Princeton
5. Washington
6. Brown
7. Yale
8. California
9. Michigan
10. Syracuse
11. Pennsylvania
12. Virginia
13. Ohio State
14. Rutgers
15. Indiana
16. Duke
17. Oregon State
18. Notre Dame
19. Alabama
20. Gonzaga
21. Harvard
22. USC
23. Washington State
24. Dartmouth
25. Columbia