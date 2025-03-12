Virginia Softball Promotions In Full Swing For 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball program has announced the season’s promotional schedule and the promotions are in full swing with trading cards, Youth Day and Pi Day highlighting our ACC opening weekend against Boston College this weekend (March 14-16).

SEASON LONG PROMOTIONS

ACC YOUTH SATURDAYS

Every Saturday in ACC play redeem up to four free youth tickets with the purchase of one general admission ticket. Each game will feature youth specific activities such as post-game base running, autograph sessions with the team, inflatables and more.

Youth tickets can be claimed online only at UVATix.com.

TRADING CARD COLLECTIONS

Stop by the marketing table during ACC games to collect your 2025 edition trading card sets. Each weekend will feature a new series of cards, so make sure to come each weekend to collect the whole 2025 set.

CONCESSIONS PROMOTIONS



ALCOHOL SALES

New for the 2025 season, beer and wine is now on sale during all Virginia Softball games.

MIDWEEK TATER TOTS AND HOT DOGS

Every Tuesday, fans can purchase discounted hot dogs, while fans can purchase discounted tater tots on Wednesdays.

FRY-DAYS

Every Friday in ACC play, fans can get $1 french fries with the purchase of any regularly priced souvenir soda.

WEEKEND SPECIFIC PROMOTIONS



BOSTON COLLEGE SERIES (March 14-16)

Friday, March 14: In honor of Pi Day and all fans arriving early can receive a free Papa John’s personal pizza. It’s also Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day and all current UVA employees can purchase tickets for 20 percent off.

CAL SERIES (March 21-23)

Sunday, March 23: It’s National Puppy Day. Come to Palmer Park to pet some therapy dogs on the concourse in conjunction with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

SYRACUSE SERIES (April 11-13)

Sunday, April 13: It’s Thomas Jefferson’s birthday and we’ll celebrate our founder’s birthday with free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to fans who arrive early for the series finale.

LOUISVILLE SERIES (April 17-19)

Thursday, April 17: It’s Heroes Appreciation Day and the first 750 fans will receive a free Red, White & Hoo drink koozie.

Friday, April 18: Take part in an early Easter celebration. Kids can be on the lookout for easter eggs hidden throughout Palmer Park that contain special prizes that can be redeemed at select locations throughout the stadium.