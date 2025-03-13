Cavaliers Set for 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three individuals and one relay team from the Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team are set to compete at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia Beach, Va. on Friday (March 14) and Saturday (March 15). The Virginia competitors include Margot Appleton (mile, 3000m), Gary Martin (3000m), Jeremiah Nubbe (DMR) and the men’s distance medley relay team.
How To Follow
The NCAA Indoor Championships will be live streamed on ESPN+ on both days of competition. Links to the ESPN+ live stream, live results and the overall meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).
Schedule of Events
Live Results
Day 1 Field Events Live Stream
Day 1 Women’s Track Live Stream
Day 1 Men’s Track Live Stream
Day 2 Field Events Live Stream
Day 2 Women’s Track Live Stream
Day 2 Men’s Track Live Stream
Seeds and Marks:
Men
2. Distance Medley Relay, 9:14.19
5. Gary Martin – Jr., 3000m, 7:36.09
5. Jeremiah Nubbe, Jr., Weight Throw, 23.94m/78-6.5
Women
3. Margot Appleton – Sr., Mile, 4:25.03
12. Margot Appleton – Sr., 3000m, 8:46.23
Schedule of Events by Athlete (All Times Eastern):
|Margot Appleton
|Women’s Mile Semifinal
|Friday, 3:30 p.m.
|Women’s Mile Final*
|Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
|Women’s 3000m
|Saturday, 4:00 p.m.
|Gary Martin
|Men’s 3000m
|Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
|Jeremiah Nubbe
|Men’s Weight Throw
|Friday, 6:05 p.m.
|Men’s DMR
|Friday, 8:50 p.m.
*- Pending qualification
Noting the Hoos
- Gary Martin and Jeremiah Nubbe make their second Indoor NCAA Championships appearance, Nubbe’s first for Virginia (previous: Texas).
- Margot Appleton makes her fourth Indoor NCAA appearance.
- The Men’s DMR qualified with the second-fastest time in collegiate history and Virginia school record (9:14.19).
- Each of the four Cavaliers currently hold one or more Virginia indoor records: Appleton (mile, 3000m, DMR), Martin (mile, 3000m, 5000m, DMR), Nubbe (WT).
Virginia NCAA Indoor Championships Notes
- At the 2024 Championships, the Cavalier men tied for 36th place (6 pts) while the women tied for 38th place (4 pts) in the team standings.
- Last season, Appleton finished fifth in the women’s final clocking 4:29.07 to break the Virginia record for the second time that season.
- Prior to Virginia, Nubbe finished ninth in the men’s weight throw at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships throwing for 22.19m/72-9.75 competing for Texas.
- In his NCAA indoor debut, last season, Martin qualified for his first NCAA Indoor final in the men’s mile with the fourth-fastest qualifying time of 3:57.29.
- The men’s distance medley relay team of Wes Porter, Alex Sherman, Alex Leath and Yasin Sado combined efforts to run 9:27.18 and record the best finish by a men’s distance medley relay team at the Indoor NCAA Championship meet since 2015 when a Virginia quartet finished in sixth place.
- The Virginia women’s best team finish was back in 1983 when the Cavaliers tied for fifth place with 17.25 points.
- The Virginia men’s best team finish was back in 2016 when the Cavaliers tied for eighth place with 18 points. In the same year, Henry Wynne won the NCAA title in the men’s mile clocking 4:06.63.
- The last time Virginia men had an individual National Champion at the NCAA Indoor Championship was in 2019 when Jordan Scott won the men’s triple jump with his mark of 16.89m.