Cavaliers Set for 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three individuals and one relay team from the Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team are set to compete at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia Beach, Va. on Friday (March 14) and Saturday (March 15). The Virginia competitors include Margot Appleton (mile, 3000m), Gary Martin (3000m), Jeremiah Nubbe (DMR) and the men’s distance medley relay team.

How To Follow

The NCAA Indoor Championships will be live streamed on ESPN+ on both days of competition. Links to the ESPN+ live stream, live results and the overall meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Schedule of Events

Live Results

Day 1 Field Events Live Stream

Day 1 Women’s Track Live Stream

Day 1 Men’s Track Live Stream

Day 2 Field Events Live Stream

Day 2 Women’s Track Live Stream

Day 2 Men’s Track Live Stream

Seeds and Marks:

Men

2. Distance Medley Relay, 9:14.19

5. Gary Martin – Jr., 3000m, 7:36.09

5. Jeremiah Nubbe, Jr., Weight Throw, 23.94m/78-6.5

Women

3. Margot Appleton – Sr., Mile, 4:25.03

12. Margot Appleton – Sr., 3000m, 8:46.23

Schedule of Events by Athlete (All Times Eastern):



Margot Appleton Women’s Mile Semifinal Friday, 3:30 p.m. Women’s Mile Final* Saturday, 3:00 p.m. Women’s 3000m Saturday, 4:00 p.m. Gary Martin Men’s 3000m Saturday, 7:00 p.m. Jeremiah Nubbe Men’s Weight Throw Friday, 6:05 p.m. Men’s DMR Friday, 8:50 p.m.

*- Pending qualification

Noting the Hoos



Gary Martin and Jeremiah Nubbe make their second Indoor NCAA Championships appearance, Nubbe’s first for Virginia (previous: Texas).

Margot Appleton makes her fourth Indoor NCAA appearance.

The Men’s DMR qualified with the second-fastest time in collegiate history and Virginia school record (9:14.19).

Each of the four Cavaliers currently hold one or more Virginia indoor records: Appleton (mile, 3000m, DMR), Martin (mile, 3000m, 5000m, DMR), Nubbe (WT).

Virginia NCAA Indoor Championships Notes