No. 25 Virginia Rides Home Runs To 3-1 Win Over Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two swings of the bat provided all the runs needed as No. 25 Virginia (19-7, 2-2 ACC) defeated Boston College (10-9, 0-4 ACC) by a score of 3-1 on Friday (March 14) at Palmer Park. Sydney Hartgrove and Macee Eaton each homered for the Hoos to pick up the victory in the series opener.

Due to inclement weather expected in the area, the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday (March 15) that will begin at 1 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY DOUBLEHEADER

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s games are valid for both games on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at UVATix.com.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Sydney Hartgrove gave the Hoos the lead in the fourth inning with a solo home run to right field. Boston College responded in the top of the fifth with a leadoff home run from Janis Espinoza to tie the game 1-1.

Syd Hartgrove is on 🔥! She hits another home run to get us on the board vs. BC. Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/Ad7zkz7hHe — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 14, 2025

The Cavaliers moved back in front in the sixth inning off the bat of Macee Eaton as her two-run shot put the home team up 3-1. Bella Cabral reached on a single and was replaced on the base path by Kamyria Woody-Giggetts. With a full count, Macee Eaton drove the full count offering deep to right field and over the outer perimeter fence of the ballpark complex for the 3-1 lead.

Get outta here ball! 🚀 That one wasn't just out of the ballpark it went over the second fence beyond the outfield berm! Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/SC7ifft3pN — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 14, 2025

Virginia then held the Eagles in check in the third to take the victory.

Savanah Henley (6-1) grabbed the relief win, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and a strikeout in 3.0 innings of work. She entered to start the fifth in relief of starter Eden Bigham.

Kelly Colleran (5-2) took the loss in relief for Boston College, allowing the three runs on four hits with a strikeout through her 4.0 innings of work. She came on in relief of Abby Dunning who worked the first 2.0 innings.

NOTING THE HOOS

• With the win, Virginia pulled even with Boston College in the all-time series at 22-22.

• Sydney Hartgrove’s home run in the fourth inning was her fourth of the year and third in the last three games.

• Macee Eaton’s home run in the sixth inning was her team-leading sixth of the season. She now has a team-leading 35 RBI this season.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“It was a really tough between two tough teams. Macee came through with the big hit and in the bottom of the sixth, that’s tough (as the visiting team) because you know you have to put up two or three runs. We stayed really poised and calm; that will be important as we get into tighter games and games that feel weightier. We played clean and that will be key tomorrow and going into the rest of the season. We go again at 1 p.m. tomorrow and we hope to see everyone at Palmer Park.”