No. 15 Virginia Hosts No. 13 Duke at Noon Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (4-3, 1-2 ACC) hosts No. 13 Duke (6-2, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, March 15 at Klöckner Stadium. First draw is set for 12 p.m.

FAN INFO

The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Live stats are available

Ticket information is available at the bottom of this page and may be purchased here

This is Alumni Day with former players being welcomed back for a full day of events and celebrations

It is also the team’s Headstrong Game, an organization helping families affected by cancer (details here)

GAME NOTES

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica had her fourth doubles-digit draw control game of the year with 12 at UNC

Galica ranks seventh in the nation and 2nd in the ACC in draws per game (9.43)

Sophomores Madison Alaimo and Addi Foster have the longest active points streaks on the team. Both have had either a goal or an assist in evey game this season

Alaimo comes into Saturday’s game with back-to-back hat tricks against Richmond and UNC. She only had one hat trick all of last season, scoring four goals against Cornell. She has scored at least one goal in every game this year, has 11 goals and 19 assists in the seven-game span for a team-leading 30 points

Alaimo ranks fourth in the ACC in assists per game (2.71), which is 17th in the nation. Her 4.29 points per game ranks 7th in the ACC

Foster, who has scored at least one goal in each of the last three games, has 11 goals and 8 assists for 19 points

Freshman midfielder Payton Sfreddo has scored four goals in the last three games

Freshman midfielder Alex Reilly has scored three goals in the last three games

Virginia leads the all-time series against Duke 27-18, but since 2010, the series is tied 10-10.

Virginia fell 15-10 last year at Duke. The Blue Devils fell 16-12 two years ago at Klöckner

ON THE HORIZON



The Cavaliers play at No. 14 James Madison on Wednesday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

Virginia returns home to host Pitt on Saturday, March 22 at 3 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets purchased in advance are $8 for general admission and $14 for reserved seats. On game day, general admission tickets are $10 while reserved seats are $18.

General admission season tickets are still available for $40.

How to Purchase

Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.

Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.

Group Tickets

Discounted group tickets are available for sizes of 15 or more in advance by contacting the ticket office.