No. 25 Virginia Takes Doubleheader To Sweep Series With Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers hit six home runs on the day, including four in the second game of the afternoon, as No. 25 Virginia (21-7, 4-2 ACC) took both games of a doubleheader with Boston College (10-11, 0-6 ACC) on Saturday (March 15).

The Cavaliers won the first game 4-2 before walking off with a 9-8 win in game two of the twin bill. Virginia swept the weekend series with the Eagles.

GAME 1

VIRGINIA 4, BOSTON COLLEGE 2

Virginia scored in the first inning with two runs off the bat of Macee Eaton and MC Eaton. After Jade Hylton and Kelly Ayer reached to open the frame, Macee Eaton ripped a ball through the right side into right with Hylton coming home from second and a bobbled ball allowing Ayer to go first to third on the play.

The Eagles took advantage of a pair of Cavalier miscues in the top of the fourth to bring two runs home. A throwing error on a ball back to the circle helped the Eagles by putting runners in scoring position for Janis Espinoza’s two-RBI single to right.

Reece Holbrook then got into the home run action with a solo shot to the left field bullpen in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 4-2 lead for the Hoos. A lead that would hold down the stretch.

Eden Bigham (6-3) picked up the relief win as she allowed two runs – one earned – on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Ava Hodges started the game, working 3.0 scoreless innings against the Eagles.

Bailey Kendziorski (2-5) took the loss as she allowed the four runs – three earned – on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

GAME 2

VIRGINIA 9, BOSTON COLLEGE 8

Virginia walked it off in the second game of the day thanks to an RBI single up the middle from Kelly Ayer with Kailyn Jones scoring the game-winning run.

The Hoos jumped out to a quick start, pushing five runs home in the first inning with a rally that included home runs from Jade Hylton and Bella Cabral. The Hoos batted around in the inning with three more runs coming on a fielding error and RBI singles from Reece Holbrook and Jones.

Boston College got a run back in the second, scoring on a wild pitch. The Cavaliers answered in the home half with a Cabral single after Ayer opened the inning with a single and took second on the play before stealing third in the Cabral at bat.

The Eagles tied things up with a five-run fourth inning, taking advantage of a pair of Virginia miscues and a pair of bases-loaded hits to push the five runs home.

With the score sitting at 6-6, Macee Eaton put the Cavaliers back on top with a home run to right field. Jade Hylton made it a two-run lead in the fifth inning with a her second home run of the game on a solo shot to right.

Boston College didn’t go away, however, and tied things up in the seventh as another fielding error allowed the Eagles to even things at 8-8.

The Cavaliers went back to work in the home half with a two out rally. Jones kicked things off with her single up the middle before Hylton was intentionally walked to leave two on for Ayer. The senior center fielder drove the first pitch she saw back up the middle to score Jones and end the game.

Walk it off Hoos! Kelly Ayer with the single up the middle to deliver the sweep! Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/pRxiyzdHfa — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 15, 2025

Savanah Henley (7-1) picked up the relief win, allowing two runs on one hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Only one of her runs allowed was earned. She was one of three pitchers used in the game along with Julia Cuozzo and Courtney Layne.

Bailey Kendziorski (2-6) took the loss in relief in the second game, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout in 3.1 innings of work. She was the fourth Boston College pitcher in the circle for the game.

NOTING THE HOOS

• With the doubleheader sweep, the Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Boston College 24-22 and took the lead in the series with the win in game one of the doubleheader.

• Macee Eaton hit two home runs on the day to bring her season total to eight and her RBI total to 38. She leads the team in both categories.

• Jade Hylton hit two home runs in game two of the doubleheader for her second multiple home run game of the year. She has seven home runs on the season.

• Hylton is now fourth all-time at UVA in home runs with 31 for her career, passing Sarah Tacke (2007-2010).

• Reece Holbrook’s home run in game one was her first of the season and the third of her career.

• Virginia has now hit 36 home runs on the season which matches the Hoos’ season total from last season.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“It was super gritty on both sides. Doubleheaders are tough in conference play just knowing the weight of all those games. I’m proud of the fight and the continued rallies. It’s tough to have a lead and then when changes happen it can be tough to stay locked in. I want to see us stay locked in for all 21 outs, but it can be a challenge when you have the series locked up and that last game can be tougher to stay in it. Savanah did a great job closing things down in game three. We’re capable of doing great things and when we stay true to who we are it fires me up.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action on Tuesday (March 18) when the Cavaliers host George Mason in a 5 p.m. contest at Palmer Park.