No. 12 Virginia Set for Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team is set to compete at South Carolina’s Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay on March 17-18 at Old Barnwell Golf Club in Aiken, S.C.

Based on current NCAA rankings, Virginia will be the No. 4 seed and face the No. 5 seed Ole Miss in the opening round at Old Barnwell. The winner will move on to play the winner of the No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Duke match. The loser will move into the consolation bracket and play the loser of that match.

The four other teams competing on the opposite side of the bracket are No. 2 Florida State meeting No. 7 Mississippi State in the first round and No. 3 Wake Forest facing off with No. 6 Auburn in the other matchup.

Virginia gets underway in the upper half of the bracket at 8:30 a.m. on Monday while the lower half of the bracket is slated to begin at 9:15 a.m. The semifinals are set to begin at approximately 1:45 p.m for the upper half and 2:30 p.m. for the lower half.

The Cavalier lineup will include: Amanda Sambach, Megan Propeck, Jaclyn LaHa, Chloe Schiavone, Rebecca Skoler and Kiera Bartholomew.

Nestled on 575 acres of sandy soil and rolling hills surrounded by towering longleaf and loblolly pines, Old Barnwell is a private national club near historic Aiken opening in 2023. The event this week is free and open to the public.

2025 Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay Field