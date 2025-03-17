Cavaliers Split Matches on Day One of Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay

AIKEN, S.C. — The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team split a pair of matches on Monday at South Carolina’s Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay. The fourth-seeded Cavaliers defeated fifth-seeded Ole Miss 4-1 but lost to the tournament’s top seed South Carolina 4-1 in the championship bracket semifinals.

Against the Rebels, Jaclyn LaHa (4&2), Megan Propeck (1UP), Amanda Sambach (4&3), and Rebecca Skoler (1UP) led Virginia to the win.

LaHa (1UP) picked up the lone Cavalier win in the loss to South Carolina.

Virginia will face second-seeded Florida State in a consolation match on Tuesday (March 18) in its final match for third place. Play is scheduled to start at 10:09 a.m. with live scoring online at Golfstat.com.

Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay

Old Barnwell Golf Club

Aiken, S.C.

Quarterfinals

Virginia def. Ole Miss 4-1

Match 1 – Jaclyn LaHa (UVA) def. Sophie Linder (OleMiss), 4&2

Match 2 – Megan Propeck (UVA) def. Nicole Gal (OleMiss), 1UP

Match 3 – Amanda Sambach (UVA) def. Filippa Sundquist (OleMiss), 4&3

Match 4 – Rebecca Skoler (UVA) def. Caitlyn Macnab (OleMiss), 1UP

Match 5 – Kajsalotta Svarvar (OleMiss), def. Chloe Schiavone (UVA) 1UP

Semifinals

South Carolina def. Virginia 4-1

Match 1 – Jaclyn LaHa (UVA) def. Hannah Darling (USC), 1UP

Match 2 – Eila Galitsky (USC) def. Rebecca Skoler (UVA), 3&2

Match 3 – Maylis Lamoure (USC) def. Megan Propeck (UVA), 3&2

Match 4 – Vairana Heck (USC), def. Amanda Sambach (UVA), 2&1

Match 5 – Sophia Burnett (USC) def. Chloe Schiavone (UVA), 2UP