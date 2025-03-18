No. 12 Virginia Plays at No. 14 JMU on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (5-3) plays at No. 14 James Madison (5-2) on Wednesday, March 19 at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Va. First draw is set for 6 p.m.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 16-11 win against Duke last Saturday. The Blue Devils opened the game on a 6-0 run, holding the Cavaliers scoreless through the first quarter and led by as many as seven goals in the first half. UVA trailed 9-4 at the break, but outscored Duke 10-1 in the third quarter to take a 14-10 lead into the final period

The Cavaliers moved up three places in this week’s IWLCA Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 12 after falling to No. 15 last week

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica had her fifth doubles-digit draw control game of the year with 11 against Duke. She is seventh in the nation in draws per game (9.63) and has moved into the conference lead in the category

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo had six assists in the game against Duke. She has moved up to 12th in the nation in assists per game (3.13), rankings second in the ACC

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo had a career-high eight points against Duke with four goals and a career-high four assists. It was DiNardo’s fourth four-goal game of the year. She leads the team in scoring, averaging 3.0 goals per game (7th in the ACC)

Virginia ranks sixth in the nation in fewest turnovers per game (11.75)

The Cavaliers rank in the top 20 as a team in assists per game (18th, 7.00) and draw controls (16.13)

Virginia leads the all-time series against JMU 37-16-1, but the series is tied 4-4 in the last eight meetings

Virginia has won two of the last three meetings in Harrisonburg

Virginia won last year’s contest in Charlottesville, with the No. 9 Hoos winning 12-8 against No. 6 JMU. DiNardo scored five goals in the victory

