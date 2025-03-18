Bigham Strikes Out 10 In Shutout Of George Mason

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior right-hander Eden Bigham tossed a gem, striking out 10 batters and facing the minimum as No. 23 Virginia (22-7) shut out George Mason (10-17) with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday (March 18) at Palmer Park. Junior right-hander Eden Bigham tossed a gem, striking out 10 batters and facing the minimum as No. 23 Virginia (22-7) shut out George Mason (10-17) with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday (March 18) at Palmer Park. HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers broke the stalemate in the third inning with a Kelly Ayer single to center that scored Jade Hylton from second. Hylton drew a walk to reach and stole second to set up the score on the Ayer hit.

Kelly Ayer gets the Hoos on the board first! Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/6wnn3I8gl3 — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 18, 2025 The one-run lead held down the stretch behind the arm of Bigham as the junior right-hander stymied the George Mason offense on the afternoon. Bigham (7-3) picked up the win with a season-high 10 strikeouts in the complete game effort. Despite allowing the one hit and one walk, Bigham faced the minimum as both baserunners were erased from the base path. And that makes 🔟 for Eden! Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/dovPZAgtyc — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 18, 2025 Abbey Lane (3-4) took the loss in relief, allowing the one run on one hit with two walks in 2.0 innings of work. Lane entered to open the third inning in relief of starter Harlowe Nigh. The Patriots used three pitchers on the afternoon with each going 2.0 innings.