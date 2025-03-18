Cavaliers Host UAlbany in Midweek Matinee

SERIES HISTORY

The game was held up for 45 minutes due to thunderstorms in the Charlottesville area.

The Hoos’ 23 goals tied the program record for most goals by UVA in an NCAA Tournament contest.

In the 2005 matchup, Virginia used an 11-goal first half run to build a 15-3 halftime lead.

Virginia is 2-0 all-time against the Great Danes with the inaugural meeting coming in the first round of the 2005 NCAA Tournament and most recent in last year’s regular-season contest, both of which were contested at Klöckner Stadium.

LAST TIME THEY MET

UAlbany attackman Silas Richmond finished with a game-high seven goals and former LSM Jake Piseno scored two goals, and logged four ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Nunes finished with 12 saves while allowing only five goals in nearly 50 minutes of action.

Virginia’s McCabe Millon and Payton Cormier notched five goals each, and netminder Matthew

With the win, head coach Lars Tiffany tallied the 200th of his career.

The Great Danes led for more than 23 minutes of game time in the first half before a furious third quarter propelled the Cavaliers to victory.

In the second and most recent matchup of the series, a 16-10 win for the Hoos, former attackman Connor Shellenberger became the program’s career points record holder. Shellenberger, who had one goal and five assists, went on to finish his career with 131 goals and 192 assists.

SCOUTING THE GREAT DANES

Despite its 2-5 record, UAlbany has played four teams that were ranked in the March 10 edition of the USILA coaches poll: No. 12 Georgetown, No. 15 Colgate, No. 17 Penn and No. 19 UMass.

The Great Danes were voted by America East head coaches in the league’s preseason poll to repeat as conference champions.

Like Virginia, UAlbany has been stout on man-down as the Great Danes have killed of all 15 opposing EMO chances this season.

UA also has two of the most productive attackmen in the country in Silas Richmond and RyanDoherty.

Richmond, who scored seven goals in last year’s regular-season game against the Hoos, is 11th among all Division-I players in assists per game (2.50), which also leads the America East.

Doherty leads the AE in goals per game (3.17), good for 14th among all DI players. The sophomore attackman had nine goals and an assist in UA’s 17-10 win over Hobart (March 8), which tied the program’s single-game goals record held by legendary brothers Lyle and Miles Thompson.

UA lost its first-team All-American LSM Jake Piseno, also last year’s national defensive player of the year, to graduation. Piseno was selected ninth overall by the Denver Outlaws in last year’s Premier Lacrosse League college draft.