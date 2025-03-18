Dinardo Named USA Lacrosse Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sophomore attacker, Jenna Dinardo, of the No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team has been honored by USA Lacrosse as national player of the week, the organization announced Tuesday (March 18).

Dinardo was a key piece to Virginia’s 16-11 win over No. 13 Duke on Saturday (March 15) at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers trailed by as many as seven goals in the second quarter but used a 12-1 scoring run that began in the final seconds of the first half and stretched into the opening minutes of the fourth. Dinardo scored or assisted on six of Virginia’s 12 goals over that stretch including each of the first three.

Dinardo finished the game with a career-high eight points on four goals and four assists to lead all players.

This marks the first USA Lacrosse Player of the Week nod of Dinardo’s career. She was named a Preseason All-America Honorable Mention by the organization ahead of the 2025 season.

The Cavaliers are back in action on Wednesday (March 19) when the team travels to No. 14 JMU where first draw is set for 6 p.m. at Sentara Park. The team returns to Klöckner Stadium to host Pitt on Saturday (March 22) at 3 p.m.