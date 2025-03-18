No. 25 Virginia Continues Homestand With George Mason Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (21-7) continues its eight-game homestand on Tuesday (March 18) when the Cavaliers host George Mason (10-16) in a 5 p.m. contest at Palmer Park.

PROMOTIONS ON HAND

• At all Tuesday games, fans can get discounted hot dogs from the concession stands

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ACCNX and live stats are also available. Links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

LEADING OFF

• UVA is on a five game winning streak dating back to a 9-2 win at No. 17 Virginia Tech in the series finale (3/9) and has won 17 of its last 19 games

• The Cavaliers hit six home runs this past weekend and the total of 36 so far in 2025 matches the season total from a year ago

• Virginia has scored in the first inning of 18-of-29 games this season and has scored three or more runs in the first inning eight times

• The Cavaliers score in bunches with 27 innings in which Virginia has scored 3 or more runs – seven of those times coming in the first inning

• Virginia is outscoring opponents 110-32 through the first three innings this season

• The Virginia offense ranks second nationally in triples and in the top 25 nationally in doubles and home runs – the Hoos have 19 triples and 47 doubles on the season to go along with 36 home runs

• Sophomore 3B Bella Cabral leads the Hoos at the plate with a .400 batting average, .738 slug and .453 on base percentage

• Sophomore 1B Macee Eaton leads the Hoos with eight home runs and 38 RBI after hitting one in each game against Boston College

• Jade Hylton is moving up the career charts at UVA and ranks fourth all-time at UVA in home runs (31) and ninth in stolen bases (43) and also ranks in the top 10 all-time at UVA in multiple-hit games and multiple-RBI games

ON DECK FOR THE HOOS

• Virginia closes out its homestand this weekend with a three-game set against California

• Game one of the series is set for 5 pm. on Friday, while game two is at 2 p.m. on Saturday and the finale is set or 1 p.m. on Sunday