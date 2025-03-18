Virginia Falls to Florida State at Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay

AIKEN, S.C. — The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team dropped a 3-2 decision to second-seeded Florida State in the consolation finals at South Carolina’s Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay tournament. Jaclyn LaHa shined for Virginia over the two-day tournament with a 3-0 record.
Amanda Sambach (2UP) and LaHa (2&1) picked up Virginia’s pair of wins in the match with Florida State.
LaHa finished the tournament with a perfect 3-0 record with victories over some of the top-ranked individuals in the field including today’s win over Mirabel Ting who ranks No. 3 in World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). She also took a 1UP decision over South Carolina’s Hannah Darling (No. 15 WAGR).
Earlier in the event, UVA defeated fifth-seeded Ole Miss (4-1) and fell to top-seeded South Carolina (4-1).
The Cavaliers will be back in action when the team travels to the Chattanooga Classic (March 28-30).
Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay
Old Barnwell Golf Club
Aiken, S.C.
Quarterfinals (March 17)
Virginia def. Ole Miss 4-1
Match 1 – Jaclyn LaHa (UVA) def. Sophie Linder (OleMiss), 4&2
Match 2 – Megan Propeck (UVA) def. Nicole Gal (OleMiss), 1UP
Match 3 – Amanda Sambach (UVA) def. Filippa Sundquist (OleMiss), 4&3
Match 4 – Rebecca Skoler (UVA) def. Caitlyn Macnab (OleMiss), 1UP
Match 5 – Kajsalotta Svarvar (OleMiss), def. Chloe Schiavone (UVA) 1UP
Semifinals (March 17)
South Carolina def. Virginia 4-1
Match 1 – Jaclyn LaHa (UVA) def. Hannah Darling (USC), 1UP
Match 2 – Eila Galitsky (USC) def. Rebecca Skoler (UVA), 3&2
Match 3 – Maylis Lamoure (USC) def. Megan Propeck (UVA), 3&2
Match 4 – Vairana Heck (USC), def. Amanda Sambach (UVA), 2&1
Match 5 – Sophia Burnett (USC) def. Chloe Schiavone (UVA), 2UP
Consolation Final (March 18)
Florida State def. Virginia 3-2
Match 1 – Lottie Woad (FSU) def. Kennedy Swedick (UVA), 7&6
Match 2 – Alexandra Gazzoli (FSU) def. Chloe Schiavone (UVA), 2&1
Match 3 – Jaclyn LaHa (UVA) def. Mirabel Ting (FSU), 2&1
Match 4 – Amanda Sambach (UVA) def. Kaylah Williams (FSU), 2UP
Match 5 – Sophia Fullbrook (FSU) def. Rebecca Skoler (UVA), 2&1