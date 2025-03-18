Virginia Falls to Florida State at Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay

AIKEN, S.C. — The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team dropped a 3-2 decision to second-seeded Florida State in the consolation finals at South Carolina’s Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay tournament. Jaclyn LaHa shined for Virginia over the two-day tournament with a 3-0 record.

Amanda Sambach (2UP) and LaHa (2&1) picked up Virginia’s pair of wins in the match with Florida State.

LaHa finished the tournament with a perfect 3-0 record with victories over some of the top-ranked individuals in the field including today’s win over Mirabel Ting who ranks No. 3 in World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). She also took a 1UP decision over South Carolina’s Hannah Darling (No. 15 WAGR).

Earlier in the event, UVA defeated fifth-seeded Ole Miss (4-1) and fell to top-seeded South Carolina (4-1).

The Cavaliers will be back in action when the team travels to the Chattanooga Classic (March 28-30).

Old Barnwell Derby Matchplay

Old Barnwell Golf Club

Aiken, S.C.

Quarterfinals (March 17)

Virginia def. Ole Miss 4-1

Match 1 – Jaclyn LaHa (UVA) def. Sophie Linder (OleMiss), 4&2

Match 2 – Megan Propeck (UVA) def. Nicole Gal (OleMiss), 1UP

Match 3 – Amanda Sambach (UVA) def. Filippa Sundquist (OleMiss), 4&3

Match 4 – Rebecca Skoler (UVA) def. Caitlyn Macnab (OleMiss), 1UP

Match 5 – Kajsalotta Svarvar (OleMiss), def. Chloe Schiavone (UVA) 1UP

Semifinals (March 17)

South Carolina def. Virginia 4-1

Match 1 – Jaclyn LaHa (UVA) def. Hannah Darling (USC), 1UP

Match 2 – Eila Galitsky (USC) def. Rebecca Skoler (UVA), 3&2

Match 3 – Maylis Lamoure (USC) def. Megan Propeck (UVA), 3&2

Match 4 – Vairana Heck (USC), def. Amanda Sambach (UVA), 2&1

Match 5 – Sophia Burnett (USC) def. Chloe Schiavone (UVA), 2UP

Consolation Final (March 18)

Florida State def. Virginia 3-2

Match 1 – Lottie Woad (FSU) def. Kennedy Swedick (UVA), 7&6

Match 2 – Alexandra Gazzoli (FSU) def. Chloe Schiavone (UVA), 2&1

Match 3 – Jaclyn LaHa (UVA) def. Mirabel Ting (FSU), 2&1

Match 4 – Amanda Sambach (UVA) def. Kaylah Williams (FSU), 2UP

Match 5 – Sophia Fullbrook (FSU) def. Rebecca Skoler (UVA), 2&1