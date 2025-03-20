No. 23 Virginia Closes Homestand With Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia softball team (22-7, 4-2 ACC) closes out its homestand this weekend when the Cavaliers host Cal (22-5, 5-1 ACC) in a three game series at Palmer Park. The series gets started on Friday (March 21) with a 5 p.m. first pitch.

PROMOTIONS ON HAND

• Saturday is Youth Day at Palmer Park with fans able to claim four free youth tickets with the purchase of an adult general admission ticket online at UVATix.com

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

• All three games will be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN.com

• Sunday’s game will be broadcast on ACC Network

• Live stats are available and links to the streams and live stats are at VirginiaSports.com

• Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball)

NOTING THE HOOS

• UVA is on a six game winning streak dating back to a 9-2 win at No. 17 Virginia Tech in the series finale (3/9) and has won 18 of its last 20 games heading into the weekend series with Cal

• The Cavaliers have 36 home runs this season already, matching last year’s season total, and have hit multiple home runs in 11 games this season

• Virginia has scored in the first inning of 18-of-29 games this season and has scored three or more runs in the first inning eight times

• The Cavaliers score in bunches with 29 innings in which Virginia has scored 3 or more runs – seven of those times coming in the first inning

• Virginia is outscoring opponents 111-32 through the first three innings this season

• The Virginia offense ranks second nationally in triples and in the top 25 nationally in doubles and home runs – the Hoos have 19 triples and 48 doubles on the season to go along with 36 home runs

• Sophomore 3B Bella Cabral leads the Hoos at the plate with a .402 batting average, .732 slug and .454 on base percentage

• Sophomore 1B Macee Eaton leads the Hoos with eight home runs and 38 RBI after hitting one in each game against Boston College and holds a 16-game hit streak entering the weekend

• Jade Hylton is moving up the career charts at UVA and ranks fourth all-time at UVA in home runs (31) and ninth in steals (44) and also ranks in the top 10in multiple-hit games multiple-RBI games

THE SERIES WITH CAL

• Virginia and Cal have faced each other five times in the history of the series with the Golden Bears holding a 5-0 lead in the series

• All five meetings have come in neutral site tournaments with the last coming in the 2004 season at the Capital Classic in Sacramento

• This is the first meeting not in California or Las Vegas