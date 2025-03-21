MC Eaton’s Grand Slam Sparks Hoos In 7-6 Win Over Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – MC Eaton’s grand slam sparked a seven-run fourth inning as No. 23 Virginia (23-7, 5-2 ACC) rallied then held on for a 7-6 win over California (22-6, 5-2 ACC) on Friday night at Palmer Park.

Rip it MC! The grand slam puts the Hoos on top 4-3 in the fourth! Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/m0Psgon83L — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 21, 2025

HOW IT HAPPENED

Cal came out swinging, pushing two runs across the plate in the first inning. Three straight hits from the two, three and four hitters brought the runs home as the Golden Bears took the 2-0 lead out of the gates. A third run came home in the second inning with a two-out double, as Cal moved in front of Virginia 3-0.

The Hoos went to work in the fourth, loading the bases with three straight singles to open the frame. With one out on the board, MC Eaton took a 1-1 offering deep to left center to put the Cavaliers on top. Kailyn Jones and Jade Hylton both reached in the following at bats before Kelly Ayer delivered a two-RBI triple to center to make it 6-3. Bella Cabral drove her in with a single over the third baseman’s head to make it a 7-3 lead after four.

Cal got a run back in the top of the fifth with a solo home run from Lagi Quiroga and cut the lead to 7-4.

The Bears loaded the bases to start the seventh thanks to a hit batter, a walk and a fielding error. Virginia traded runs for outs with ground balls from the next two batters before Eden Bigham struck out the final batter to lock up the series-opening win.

Bigham with the strikeout to end it! Hoos take game one with Cal!#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/yqPX1rONDS — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 21, 2025

Savanah Henley (8-1) picked up the win in the start, allowing the three runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts through 4.0 innings of work. Bigham picked up the save, allowing the three runs – two of them earned – on two hits. She walked two and struck out three across her 3.0 innings of work.

Ashanti McDade (3-2) took the loss in relief, allowing three runs on the one hit with a walk in her 0.1 innings of work. She surrendered the grand slam from Eaton after entering to relieve starter Ryann Orange in the fourth inning. She was one of four Cal pitchers used in the game.

NOTING THE HOOS

• The win is the first-ever for the Cavaliers over Cal in the short history between the two teams.

• MC Eaton’s grand slam in the fourth inning was her sixth home run this year and first collegiate grand slam.

• Macee Eaton extended her active hit streak to 17 consecutive games which is the longest since 1999.

• With the save, Eden Bigham has five saves this season and tied the career record for saves (10).

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“Any time you can put up a big inning, that was a momentum swing for us. We knew Cal would be tough. They are a great offense and are coached really well. They’re smart and play the game at a high level. We knew we would have to match that. It was a really gritty and tough outing for both sides. I’m proud of how we handled ourselves, our energy and being about us and for us. The crowd really gave us a lot of energy and momentum; it was a great environment. It’s what we play for and grind it out in practice every day for fun games and big moments. It’s feisty and competitive and it’s going to be a great series.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia and California continue the weekend series on Saturday (March 22). First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Palmer Park.