No. 12 Virginia Hosts Pitt for One Love Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (6-3, 2-2 ACC) is set to host Pittsburgh (5-2, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday, March 22 at 3 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

FAN INFO

The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Live stats are available

Today is the team’s One Love game. One Love’s mission to educate young people about healthy and unhealthy relationships and empower them to avoid abuse. For more information, click here

It is also Youth Day with a free Youth Clinic 30 minutes after the game (grades K-8) and free post game autograph session

Participants for the clinic are encouraged to register in advance here

TICKET INFO

Fans with a ticket to Saturday’s game are able to scan it in as early as 11 A.M. for the men’s lacrosse game and attend any of the games in the precinct beyond the box office, including men’s lacrosse, softball and baseball as availability allows. Please note that there is no re-entry. If you attend one of those games and leave the vicinity, an additional ticket will be required.



Tickets are available for purchase starting at $10 at UVATix.com

PARKING & SHUTTLE INFORMATION

Fans are encouraged to arrive early due to expected heavy traffic from concurrent Athletics events on Saturday. A free shuttle service will operate between the Emmet/Ivy Garage and Disharoon Park/Klöckner Stadium ticket office from noon until 8 p.m.

GAME NOTES

Virginia comes into the game with back-to-back wins against top-15 teams, with a 16-11 win against No. 13 Duke last Saturday and a 14-11 win at No. 14 James Madison on Wednesday

Freshman Payton Sfreddo logged her first career hat trick on Wednesday night at James Madison. She has scored a combined seven goals in the last five games. She also had six ground balls in the JMU game

After scoring her first career goal last Saturday against Duke, freshman Gabby LaVerghetta contributed two goals on Wednesday at JMU

Sophomore Addi Foster has had back-to-back hat tricks, with three goals against Duke and three goals with two assists at JMU. The latter was the third time this season she has had five or more points in a game

Sophomore Kate Galica had her fourth hat trick of the season at JMU. She has a combined nine goals in the last three games

Galica had 11 draw controls at JMU, her sixth double-digit draw game of the year. She ranks seventh in the NCAA with 9.78 draws per game

Galica’s 88 draw controls this season already rank as the seventh most by a UVA player in a single season. The program record is 149 set by Aubrey Williams in 2022

With her 97 draw controls last season, Galica has 185 in her career which ranks her seventh on the the UVA career list

Virginia leads the all-time series against Pitt 3-0

