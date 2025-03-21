Virginia Set to Begin Outdoor Season at Virginia Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to begin the 2025 outdoor campaign at home as the Cavaliers host the 2025 Virginia Opener at Lannigan Field on Saturday (March 22).

How To Follow

The Virginia Opener will not be streamed. Live Results will be available using a link posted to VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc) for live updates.

Saturday

Events Begin: 11:00 a.m.

Meet Schedule

Live Results

Hoos in the Rankings

The initial USTFCCCA Track & Field Ranking Index for the 2025 outdoor season has yet to be released. The first rankings for the outdoor season are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, April 1.

Picking Up Speed

The Cavaliers will look to carry momentum from an impressive indoor season which the team earned 22 All-ACC honors and eight USTFCCCA All-American honors. Those student-athletes achieving NCAA honors include Margot Appleton (Second Team Mile, Second Team 3000m), Jeremiah Nubbe (First Team WT), Gary Martin (First Team 3000m, First Team DMR),Conor Murphy (First Team DMR), Alex Sherman (First Team DMR) and Wes Porter (First-Team DMR).

In addition to postseason accolades, Virginia’s indoor season was one for the record books as the Cavalier men finished sixth with 23 points at the NCAA Indoor Championships for the best finish in program history. The Virginia men also finished runner-up at the ACC Championships while the women finished fourth as a team. This marked the best finish by the men’s team since a runner-up finish to Virginia Tech in 2017 while marking the best finish by the women’s team since a third place finish in 2020.

Up Next:

Virginia will travel to Raleigh, N.C. to compete at the Raleigh Relays beginning Wednesday (March 27) and running through Saturday (March 29) before returning home to host the Virginia Grand Prix at Lannigan Field on Friday (April 4) and Saturday (April 5).